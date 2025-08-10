LIVE TV
Home > World > UK F‑35B Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing in Japan's Kagoshima – Here's What Happened

UK F‑35B Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing in Japan’s Kagoshima – Here’s What Happened

A UK Royal Air Force F‑35B made an emergency landing at Kagoshima Airport in Japan due to a mechanical issue. The aircraft, part of HMS Prince of Wales’ Indo‑Pacific deployment, landed safely after closing the runway briefly and causing minor flight delays. This follows a similar June incident in India, raising concerns about the F‑35B's reliability during extended missions.

A UK F‑35B fighter made an emergency landing in Japan due to a technical issue, delaying flights. It's the second incident after a similar June incident reported in India. (Photo: RAF)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 10, 2025 20:23:41 IST

A Royal Air Force F‑35B aircraft made an unscheduled touchdown at Kagoshima Airport in southwestern Japan after the pilot reported a potential malfunction during flight, local media reported in what marks the second such incident in recent months involving a UK F‑35B jet. The pilot contacted air traffic control, stating a “possible mechanical problem” and requested an emergency landing, the airport office told Japanese broadcaster NHK.

The jet landed safely around 11:30 am, with no injuries reported. The runway, reports suggest, was closed for roughly 20 minutes while safety checks were conducted, delaying six commercial flights before normal operations resumed.

Part of Wider Deployment in Indo‑Pacific

Japan’s Ministry of Defense confirmed the aircraft belongs to HMS Prince of Wales, currently deployed with Carrier Strike Group 25 in the Western Pacific. The landing was due to “an aircraft malfunction” amid joint exercises with Japan’s Maritime Self‑Defense Force and US forces, known as Operation Highmast.

Similar Incident Reported in India

Earlier, a similar incident was reported On 14 June when a UK F‑35B jet, travelling from the UK to Australia, made an emergency landing in the southern state of Kerala, following a hydraulic failure. The aircraft remained stranded in Thiruvananthapuram for over five weeks before finally departing for the UK.

Why It Matters

Analysts say two emergency landings in such a short span across different regions raises have raised serious questions about the F‑35B’s reliability during extended deployments. 

Tags: Japan newsUK news

