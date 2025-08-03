UK Government to Evacuate Over 300 Critically Injured Gazan Children for Medical Treatment

The UK government on Sunday announced plans to evacuate critically ill and injured children from Gaza to receive life-saving medical treatment in Britain.

UK Aims to Evacuate Gazan Children for Urgent Medical Care

According to The Sunday Times, up to 300 children could be brought to the UK under the scheme, each accompanied by a parent or guardian. The Home Office will conduct biometric and security checks before travel.

A government spokesperson confirmed that the UK aims to “evacuate children from Gaza who require urgent medical care,” following a July report by the Foreign Affairs Committee which criticised the lack of action so far.

While the UK has funded regional hospital treatment and conducted aid airdrops with Jordan, this marks the first time the government is organising medical evacuations to Britain. Previously, only private efforts, led by the British NGO Project Pure Hope, have facilitated such transfers.

The group, along with the US-based Kinder Relief, has already helped three children reach the UK, including 15-year-old Majd al-Shagnobi, whose jaw was destroyed by an Israeli tank shell in February while he was trying to collect aid. His reconstructive surgery is scheduled to take place at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.

In April, Project Pure Hope also helped two girls, Rama (13) and Ghena (5), travel to London for treatment of lifelong medical conditions. Both are reportedly recovering well.

About Israel-Hamas War

The conflict started on October 7, 2023, after Hamas launched a deadly attack on southern Israel, causing around 1,200 deaths and taking 251 hostages. In response, the Israel Defence Forces launched a prolonged campaign in Gaza, where over 60,000 individuals have reportedly died. (With BBC Inputs)

