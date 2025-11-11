LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest world news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency latest world news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency latest world news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency latest world news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest world news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency latest world news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency latest world news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency latest world news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency
LIVE TV
Home > World > UK, US Issue Travel Advisories for India After Deadly Delhi Blast Near Red Fort

UK, US Issue Travel Advisories for India After Deadly Delhi Blast Near Red Fort

The United Kingdom and the United States governments have issued travel advisories following the deadly blast near Delhi’s Red Fort that claimed at least 12 lives. UK official statement reads, “There has been an explosion at the Red Fort (Lal Qila) Metro Station, New Delhi. If you’re in the immediate area, follow the advice of the local authorities and monitor local media.”

UK, US Issue Travel Advisories for India After Deadly Delhi Blast Near Red Fort. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
UK, US Issue Travel Advisories for India After Deadly Delhi Blast Near Red Fort. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 11, 2025 16:45:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UK, US Issue Travel Advisories for India After Deadly Delhi Blast Near Red Fort

The United Kingdom and the United States governments have issued travel advisories following the deadly blast near Delhi’s Red Fort that claimed at least 12 lives. 

A blast occurred near Gate 1, Red Fort Metro station, in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal, at around 7 pm on Monday. The investigation is underway, and security measures continue to remain stringent across the city. 

UK official statement reads, “There has been an explosion at the Red Fort (Lal Qila) Metro Station, New Delhi. If you’re in the immediate area, follow the advice of the local authorities and monitor local media.”

UK Advisory 

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) cautioned British travellers that their travel insurance may become void if they choose to visit areas against its official advisory. 

“FCDO advises against all travel within 10km of the India-Pakistan border. The Wagah-Attari border crossing is closed,” read the official advisory.

It also advised tourists to refrain from travelling to Jammu and Kashmir, including Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Sonamarg, the city of Srinagar and the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, except for travel by air to and from the city of Jammu, and travelling within the city of Jammu.

FDCO asked tourists to avoid travelling to Manipur, including the state capital Imphal, giving a nod to essential travel only.

US official statement reads, “On November 10, 2025, a car exploded near the Lal Quila (Red Fort) metro station in central Delhi, India, with local media reporting multiple casualties. While the cause of the explosion is unknown at this time, the Government of India has placed several Indian states on high alert.”

UK Advisory 

  • Avoid the areas surrounding the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk in Delhi.

  • Avoid crowds.

  • Monitor local media for updates.

  • Be aware of your surroundings.

  • Stay alert in locations frequented by tourists.

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 4:45 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bomb blast in delhidelhi blastDelhi Bomb Blastlal quila blastRed FortRed Fort blasttravel advisorytravel advisory delhi blastuk travel advisoryus travel advisory

RELATED News

Pakistan In State Of War: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Issues Big Statement After Islamabad Blast, Says ‘Anyone Who Thinks…’

Thailand Accuses Cambodia of Planting Landmines After Four Soldiers Get Injured in Border Blast, Suspends Peace Accord

Donald Trump Calls Erika Kirk Forward, Kisses Her Weeks After JD Vance’s Viral Hug, Internet Erupts| WATCH

Elon Musk’s Post On Lord Ganesha Goes Viral, Grok AI’s Description Leaves Internet Stunned

Old Age Or AI? Video Of Putin’s Swollen Hand Sparks Speculation Over Russian President’s Health Condition

LATEST NEWS

UK, US Issue Travel Advisories for India After Deadly Delhi Blast Near Red Fort

Red Fort Blast: Delhi Airport Issues Travel Advisory For Passengers, Says ‘We Advise All…’

Even Wikipedia Said He Was Dead, And The Internet Believed: Dharmendra’s Death Hoax That Shook Bollywood

Is Gulshan Devaiah All Set To Play Rahul Dravid On The Big Screen? Kantara 2 Actor Finally Reveals, ‘I’m Almost…’

TechD Cybersecurity’s H1 FY26 PAT Up 49% YoY; Expands Globally

Has 3I/ATLAS Exploded Near The Sun? Scientists Believe Interstellar Comet May Have Broken Into…

Sudha Reddy Elevates Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2025 with Global Grace

“Resign and Go Home”: UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Holds Amit Shah Directly Responsible for Delhi Blast

Sumit Nagal’s Australian Open Dreams On Hold After China Visa Rejection; Player Seeks ‘URGENT HELP’

Old Age Or AI? Video Of Putin’s Swollen Hand Sparks Speculation Over Russian President’s Health Condition

UK, US Issue Travel Advisories for India After Deadly Delhi Blast Near Red Fort

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UK, US Issue Travel Advisories for India After Deadly Delhi Blast Near Red Fort

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UK, US Issue Travel Advisories for India After Deadly Delhi Blast Near Red Fort
UK, US Issue Travel Advisories for India After Deadly Delhi Blast Near Red Fort
UK, US Issue Travel Advisories for India After Deadly Delhi Blast Near Red Fort
UK, US Issue Travel Advisories for India After Deadly Delhi Blast Near Red Fort

QUICK LINKS