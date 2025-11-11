UK, US Issue Travel Advisories for India After Deadly Delhi Blast Near Red Fort

The United Kingdom and the United States governments have issued travel advisories following the deadly blast near Delhi’s Red Fort that claimed at least 12 lives.

A blast occurred near Gate 1, Red Fort Metro station, in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal, at around 7 pm on Monday. The investigation is underway, and security measures continue to remain stringent across the city.

UK official statement reads, “There has been an explosion at the Red Fort (Lal Qila) Metro Station, New Delhi. If you’re in the immediate area, follow the advice of the local authorities and monitor local media.”



UK Advisory

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) cautioned British travellers that their travel insurance may become void if they choose to visit areas against its official advisory.

“FCDO advises against all travel within 10km of the India-Pakistan border. The Wagah-Attari border crossing is closed,” read the official advisory.

It also advised tourists to refrain from travelling to Jammu and Kashmir, including Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Sonamarg, the city of Srinagar and the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, except for travel by air to and from the city of Jammu, and travelling within the city of Jammu.

FDCO asked tourists to avoid travelling to Manipur, including the state capital Imphal, giving a nod to essential travel only.

US official statement reads, “On November 10, 2025, a car exploded near the Lal Quila (Red Fort) metro station in central Delhi, India, with local media reporting multiple casualties. While the cause of the explosion is unknown at this time, the Government of India has placed several Indian states on high alert.”

Avoid the areas surrounding the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk in Delhi.

Avoid crowds.

Monitor local media for updates.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Stay alert in locations frequented by tourists.