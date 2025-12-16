Ukraine Hits Russian Kilo-Class Submarine In Underwater Drone Strike At Black Sea Base

Ukraine Russia: Ukrainian underwater drones struck and disabled a Russian Kilo-class attack submarine at the port of Novorossiysk, one of Russia’s most important remaining Black Sea bases, officials said Monday. The operation, carried out by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) using its “Sub Sea Baby” drones, marks the first attack of its kind in history.

Dramatic Footage Shows Explosion

The SBU released video footage showing a powerful explosion erupting near a pier where the submarine and other vessels were docked. Reuters verified the location using the layout of the Novorossiysk port. Ukrainian officials described the strike as a historic milestone, with Alexander Kamyshin, advisor to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, calling it the first time an underwater drone neutralized a submarine.

Strategic Impact On Russia’s Naval Fleet

The targeted diesel-electric submarine was among several vessels Russia had relocated from Crimea to Novorossiysk to avoid Ukrainian strikes. Capable of carrying at least four Kalibr cruise missiles, used extensively against Ukraine’s power grid, the submarine represented a key asset of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. Ukraine now reports that Russia has lost one of its four submarines stationed at Novorossiysk.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian navy, described the strike as “another turning point” in the naval battle, noting that repairing the submarine would be difficult and leave it vulnerable to further attacks.

Context Amid Ongoing Negotiations

The strike comes at a sensitive time during U.S.-brokered peace negotiations, with Ukraine aiming to demonstrate its ability to inflict significant damage on Russian forces. Ukraine, which has a limited naval fleet, has increasingly relied on drones and long-range missiles to challenge Russia’s larger arsenal and target oil, gas, power, and military infrastructure.

“This operation once again changes the perception of what is possible in naval combat during this war,” Pletenchuk said, highlighting the growing role of drone technology in Ukraine’s defense strategy.

(Via Agency Inputs)

