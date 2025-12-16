LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Black Sea Base donald trump lionel messi australia Dhurandhar BJP Bihar chief Anuj Sachdeva Black Sea Base donald trump lionel messi australia Dhurandhar BJP Bihar chief Anuj Sachdeva Black Sea Base donald trump lionel messi australia Dhurandhar BJP Bihar chief Anuj Sachdeva Black Sea Base donald trump lionel messi australia Dhurandhar BJP Bihar chief Anuj Sachdeva
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Black Sea Base donald trump lionel messi australia Dhurandhar BJP Bihar chief Anuj Sachdeva Black Sea Base donald trump lionel messi australia Dhurandhar BJP Bihar chief Anuj Sachdeva Black Sea Base donald trump lionel messi australia Dhurandhar BJP Bihar chief Anuj Sachdeva Black Sea Base donald trump lionel messi australia Dhurandhar BJP Bihar chief Anuj Sachdeva
LIVE TV
Home > World > Ukraine Hits Russian Kilo-Class Submarine In Underwater Drone Strike At Black Sea Base

Ukraine Hits Russian Kilo-Class Submarine In Underwater Drone Strike At Black Sea Base

Ukraine Russia: Ukrainian underwater drones struck and disabled a Russian Kilo-class attack submarine at the port of Novorossiysk, one of Russia’s most important remaining Black Sea bases, officials said Monday. The operation, carried out by Ukraine’s Security Service using its “Sub Sea Baby” drones, marks the first attack of its kind in history.

Ukraine Hits Russian Kilo-Class Submarine In Underwater Drone Strike At Black Sea Base (Pic Credits: X, Canva Modified)
Ukraine Hits Russian Kilo-Class Submarine In Underwater Drone Strike At Black Sea Base (Pic Credits: X, Canva Modified)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 16, 2025 01:36:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ukraine Hits Russian Kilo-Class Submarine In Underwater Drone Strike At Black Sea Base

Ukraine Russia: Ukrainian underwater drones struck and disabled a Russian Kilo-class attack submarine at the port of Novorossiysk, one of Russia’s most important remaining Black Sea bases, officials said Monday. The operation, carried out by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) using its “Sub Sea Baby” drones, marks the first attack of its kind in history.

Dramatic Footage Shows Explosion

The SBU released video footage showing a powerful explosion erupting near a pier where the submarine and other vessels were docked. Reuters verified the location using the layout of the Novorossiysk port. Ukrainian officials described the strike as a historic milestone, with Alexander Kamyshin, advisor to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, calling it the first time an underwater drone neutralized a submarine.

Strategic Impact On Russia’s Naval Fleet

The targeted diesel-electric submarine was among several vessels Russia had relocated from Crimea to Novorossiysk to avoid Ukrainian strikes. Capable of carrying at least four Kalibr cruise missiles, used extensively against Ukraine’s power grid, the submarine represented a key asset of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. Ukraine now reports that Russia has lost one of its four submarines stationed at Novorossiysk.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian navy, described the strike as “another turning point” in the naval battle, noting that repairing the submarine would be difficult and leave it vulnerable to further attacks.

Context Amid Ongoing Negotiations

The strike comes at a sensitive time during U.S.-brokered peace negotiations, with Ukraine aiming to demonstrate its ability to inflict significant damage on Russian forces. Ukraine, which has a limited naval fleet, has increasingly relied on drones and long-range missiles to challenge Russia’s larger arsenal and target oil, gas, power, and military infrastructure.

“This operation once again changes the perception of what is possible in naval combat during this war,” Pletenchuk said, highlighting the growing role of drone technology in Ukraine’s defense strategy.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’: Donald Trump Alleges Filmmaker Rob Reiner Died ‘Due To The Anger He Caused Others’

First published on: Dec 16, 2025 1:35 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Black Sea Basehome-hero-pos-6Ukraine Hits Russian SubmarineUkraine Security ServiceUnderwater Drone Strikevladimir putinVolodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy

RELATED News

Muslim Cemetery Vandalised With Pig Heads In Sydney After Bondi Beach Shooting, Horrific Pics Surface

Paris’ Iconic Louvre Shutdown Explained: Strike, Security Concerns And A Museum Under Pressure

Caught On Cam: Chilling Moment When Elderly Sydney Victim Confronted The Shooter Head-On, Internet Says, ‘He Died A Hero’

Will Australia Toughen Gun Laws After Bondi Beach Mass Shooting?

Can Foreigners Finally Own Property In Saudi Arabia? New Law Explained As Country Eases Rules, Check Fine And What Stays Off-Limit

LATEST NEWS

Indian Actress Celina Jaitly Seeks Rs 100 Crore Compensation, Rs 10 Lakh Monthly Maintenance In Domestic Violence Case Against Estranged Husband Peter Haag

‘I Almost Didn’t Make It’: Sunil Chhetri Reveals Injury Nearly Forced Him To Cancel Lionel Messi Meet-Up; Pens Emotional Post On Instagram

After US, Mexico Tariffs Spark Concern Among Indian Exporters, Auto Sector To Be Worst Hit

Massive Row Erupts After Nitish Kumar Pulls Down Hijab Off A Woman’s Face On Stage, ‘Shameless Act’ Says Internet

Who Is Sajid Saifullah Jutt? NIA Names Pakistan-Based Lashkar Offshoot Chief As Pahalgam Attack Mastermind

Nick Reiner, Son Of Renowned Filmmaker Rob Reiner Gets Arrested In Connection With Parents’ Murder, Bail Set At $4 Million

Shah Rukh Khan As Rehman Dakait? Viral Fan Edit of King Khan On Akshaye Khanna’s Iconic Dhurandhar Song Leaves Netizens Stunned, Watch

Priyanka Gandhi–Prashant Kishore Meet: What Was Discussed and What It Means for Congress

Mohali Shooting: Kabaddi Player Rana Balachauria Critically Injured Minutes Before Key Match

After Calling Dhurandhar ‘Propaganda,’ Pakistan Announces New Movie ‘Mera Lyari’ To Tell ‘Authentic’ Story Of The Town

Ukraine Hits Russian Kilo-Class Submarine In Underwater Drone Strike At Black Sea Base

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ukraine Hits Russian Kilo-Class Submarine In Underwater Drone Strike At Black Sea Base

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ukraine Hits Russian Kilo-Class Submarine In Underwater Drone Strike At Black Sea Base
Ukraine Hits Russian Kilo-Class Submarine In Underwater Drone Strike At Black Sea Base
Ukraine Hits Russian Kilo-Class Submarine In Underwater Drone Strike At Black Sea Base
Ukraine Hits Russian Kilo-Class Submarine In Underwater Drone Strike At Black Sea Base

QUICK LINKS