Ukraine launches massive drone attack on Russia's biggest oil terminal, halts crude exports
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Jeffrey Epstein asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Jeffrey Epstein asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Jeffrey Epstein asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Jeffrey Epstein asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Jeffrey Epstein asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Jeffrey Epstein asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Jeffrey Epstein asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Jeffrey Epstein asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest
LIVE TV
Home > World > Ukraine launches massive drone attack on Russia's biggest oil terminal, halts crude exports

Ukraine launches massive drone attack on Russia's biggest oil terminal, halts crude exports

Ukraine launches massive drone attack on Russia's biggest oil terminal, halts crude exports

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 14, 2025 03:54:07 IST

Moscow [Russia] September 14 (ANI): Ukraine struck Russia’s biggest oil terminal in its largest drone operation in months, setting fire to two tankers and forcing a suspension of crude loadings on Saturday, according to France 24.

The facility, owned by Russian oil company Bashneft, is located around 1,400 kilometres from the front line.

According to The New York Post, one of the tankers that caught fire had the ability to carry up to 700,000 barrels of oil. The fires were later put out, but it remains unclear if loading operations have resumed.

As per France 24, head of Russia’s Bashkortostan region, Radiy Khabirov, said one drone struck the plant while another was shot down. “There were no casualties or injuries. The production site sustained minor damage, and a fire broke out, which is currently being extinguished,” he wrote on Telegram.

Videos posted on social media appeared to show a drone drifting towards the facility before exploding in a ball of flames, sending a cloud of smoke into the sky, as per France 24.

The strike is part of Ukraine’s wider campaign targeting Russian refineries to disrupt Moscow’s war funding. Over the summer, a series of such attacks reduced refining capacity at key plants and pushed up fuel prices.

US President Donald Trump urged NATO allies on Saturday to stop buying Russian oil, calling it necessary to pressure Moscow to end the conflict. Despite sanctions, Turkey, Hungary and Slovakia continue to import Russian oil.

The Bashneft Ufa refinery, described by the Kremlin in 2016 as “one of the largest in the country,” produces over 150 different petroleum products, France 24 reported. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: russia-ukrainerussia-ukraine warrussia-ukraine-strikesukraine-strikes-russia

RELATED News

Pakistan: River levels stay high across Sindh as flood precautions continue
Gaza War: Why Universities Around the World Are Cutting Ties With Israeli Academia
Luxury Gifts to Virgin Islands Deals: How Did Jeffrey Epstein Really Make Money?
Netanyahu threatens Hamas chiefs in Qatar, calls them "main obstacle" to ending Gaza war
19 Pakistani Soldiers, 45 Militants Killed in Deadly Clashes Near Afghan Border

LATEST NEWS

Trader organisations in Delhi to conduct thanksgiving ceremony in 70 locations following GST overhaul: BJP's Tarun Chugh
Ukraine launches massive drone attack on Russia's biggest oil terminal, halts crude exports
NoScope Gaming Powers India to Global Esports Glory as Vimalraj Jayachandran Wins First-Ever VR Tennis Esports World Championship
35th birthday bash at Asia Cup against Pakistan awaits India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav
Bihar: JP Nadda applauds Akhand Jyoti Mission, announces foundation stone laying of 1000-bed hospital on September 20
Wordle Game For September 14, 2025: Check Out The Hints To Decode This Five Letter Word
Mohanji Addresses VIR Peace Awards 2025 in Mumbai as Honoured Guest; Calls for Compassionate Leadership to Redefine the Global Peace Order
Even we can't pick him properly: Sri Lanka captain Asalanka in awe of "superstar" Hasaranga
Bengaluru: 20 School Children Narrowly Escape Injury After Their Bus Gets Stuck In Large Pothole
All legislatures must establish standards to ensure quality of their proceedings and debates: Om Birla
Ukraine launches massive drone attack on Russia's biggest oil terminal, halts crude exports

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ukraine launches massive drone attack on Russia's biggest oil terminal, halts crude exports

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ukraine launches massive drone attack on Russia's biggest oil terminal, halts crude exports
Ukraine launches massive drone attack on Russia's biggest oil terminal, halts crude exports
Ukraine launches massive drone attack on Russia's biggest oil terminal, halts crude exports
Ukraine launches massive drone attack on Russia's biggest oil terminal, halts crude exports

QUICK LINKS