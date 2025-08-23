LIVE TV
Ukraine's Zelenskyy Holds Talks On 'Bring Real End Of War Closer' With NATO Sec Gen: All You Need To Know

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Holds Talks On 'Bring Real End Of War Closer' With NATO Sec Gen: All You Need To Know

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) hinted at allowing Ukraine to 'fight back' against Russia.

Ukraine President holds talks with NATO Sec Gen
Ukraine President holds talks with NATO Sec Gen

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 23, 2025 00:24:44 IST

At the visit of NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Ukraine President Zelenskyy discussed security guarantees and joint steps that would help stop the war.

Zelenskyy said that they have already raised USD 1.5 billion from Europe, and are working to raise more.

“Today, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is in Ukraine. During our meeting, we discussed, first and foremost, what next joint steps of ours can provide Ukraine and all of Europe with greater security and bring the real end of the war closer. Most importantly, this includes our diplomacy, security guarantees, and weapons for our warriors. In particular, the PURL program is already operating, enabling the purchase of American weapons with partner funding. We already have $1.5 billion from European countries. This is significant. I am grateful to every partner. We are working to raise more,” he said in a post on X.

“We greatly appreciate the support of NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Thank you for your readiness to help,” he added.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) hinted at allowing Ukraine to “fight back” against Russia, marking a departure from his earlier peace stance, as he said, “It is very impossible, if not impossible, to win a war without attacking an invading country.”

Promising “interesting times ahead,” Donald Trump criticised Joe Biden for not allowing Ukraine to “fight back” against Russia, calling the former US President “grossly incompetent” for his action, reiterating that the war would never have happened if he (Trump) was the President.

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump said, “It is very hard, if not impossible, to win a war without attacking an invader’s country. It’s like a great team in sports that has a fantastic defence, but is not allowed to play offence. There is no chance of winning! It is like that with Ukraine and Russia. Crooked and grossly incompetent Joe Biden would not let Ukraine FIGHT BACK, only DEFEND. How did that work out? Regardless, this is a war that would have NEVER happened if I were President – ZERO CHANCE. Interesting times ahead!!!”

With inputs from ANI

Tags: russiaukrainevolodomyr zelenskyy

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Holds Talks On 'Bring Real End Of War Closer' With NATO Sec Gen: All You Need To Know

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Holds Talks On 'Bring Real End Of War Closer' With NATO Sec Gen: All You Need To Know

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Holds Talks On ‘Bring Real End Of War Closer’ With NATO Sec Gen: All You Need To Know
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Holds Talks On ‘Bring Real End Of War Closer’ With NATO Sec Gen: All You Need To Know
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Holds Talks On ‘Bring Real End Of War Closer’ With NATO Sec Gen: All You Need To Know
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Holds Talks On ‘Bring Real End Of War Closer’ With NATO Sec Gen: All You Need To Know

