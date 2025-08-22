Why is North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un in Tears Due to Russia-Ukraine War? Know the Real Reasons

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has expressed deep sorrow over soldiers who died fighting for Russia in the war in Ukraine, saying his “heart aches” in a rare acknowledgment of military losses.

Kim made the remarks on Thursday at a ceremony in Pyongyang, where he met commanders of a unit that had fought in Russia’s western Kursk region, according to North Korean state media KCNA. He praised the troops as “a heroic army” and was seen pinning commendation badges on soldiers’ uniforms in photos released by KCNA.

Kim Jong Un Honors Dead North Korean Soldiers in Russia-Ukraine War

The images also showed Kim placing badges on photos of deceased soldiers displayed on a memorial wall, with each name written in gold beneath the picture. Kim said in a speech, “My heart aches and is bitter as I face the reality that I only get to meet the noble figures who gave up their precious lives for great victory and glory through photos on the memorial wall.”

He also addressed the families of the fallen soldiers, saying, “As I stand in front of the bereaved families of the fallen soldiers, I don’t know how to express my regret and apologies for not being able to protect our precious sons.”

Kim Jong Un Embraces Family Members of Dead Soldiers

The ceremony appeared emotional, with images showing Kim meeting grieving family members, embracing crying children, and paying tribute to soldiers’ photos on the wall.

North Korea started sending large numbers of troops and equipment to help Russia in Ukraine last year after high-level meetings between Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Initially, both countries denied deployments, but they have since confirmed the involvement of North Korean forces.

Reports about North Korean losses have been scarce, making this week’s ceremony a rare acknowledgment of the heavy impact. According to Ukrainian and US intelligence, roughly 12,000 North Korean troops are in Russia, with the first soldiers sent in late 2024. Of that group, around 4,000 soldiers have been wounded or lost their lives, according to Western officials.

