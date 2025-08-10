LIVE TV
Home > World > Ukrainian Drone Hits Oil Refinery as Kyiv Strikes Deep in Russia's Saratov

Ukrainian Drone Hits Oil Refinery as Kyiv Strikes Deep in Russia’s Saratov

Ukraine executed a drone strike overnight on an oil refinery in Russia's Saratov region, triggering explosions, a fire, and one reported fatality. The attack also damaged a residential area and follows Ukraine's strategy to disrupt Russian industrial resources. Although Russia intercepted most drones, some breached defenses, impacting local infrastructure and prompting airport restrictions while Ukraine simultaneously reclaimed territory in Sumy.

Ukraine struck an oil refinery in Russia's Saratov region with drones, causing explosions and resulting in one death as Kyiv ramps up pressure on Russian energy and military infrastructure. (Photo: X)
Ukraine struck an oil refinery in Russia's Saratov region with drones, causing explosions and resulting in one death as Kyiv ramps up pressure on Russian energy and military infrastructure. (Photo: X)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 10, 2025 17:39:49 IST

Ukraine launched a drone attack late Sunday, targetting an oil refinery in Russia’s Saratov region, about 500 miles from the border, foreign media reported.

Explosion and Fire at the Refinery

Ukraines General Staff confirmed the strike, saying it caused explosions and a fire at the Saratov oil refinery, according to news agency Reuters.

Casualty and Structural Damage Reported

Saratov regional governor Roman Busargin said that one person died and an industrial building suffered damage. All the necessary emergency services are working on the spot,” Reuters quoted Busargin as saying.

Meanwhile, a media-linked Telegram channel also noted that a drone landed in a residential courtyard, with residents evacuated to a nearby school amid reports of broken windows and burned vehicles.

Attack Aimed at Strategic Disruption

The latest strike comes as Ukraine ramps us its offensive, seeking to weaken Russian military and economic infrastructure. Targetting oil refineries in Saratov and Engels disrupts vital energy flows. Ivan Stupak, a former Ukrainian security official, told Newsweek, Saratovs oil refinery is still burning after Ukrainian drone strikes… Kyiv is trying to cause as much economic disruption as possible.

Andriy Kovalenko of Ukraines National Security and Defense Council posted a Telegram image showing dark smoke over what appeared to be an industrial site termed Saratov.

Meanwhile, a Kremlin-linked Telegram account said residents heard at least 17 explosionsand saw several fires, adding that additional drones were sighted over Engels, as reported by Reuters.

Russia Fends Off Most Drones

Russias Defense Ministry, meanwhile, claimed that its air defenses intercepted 121 Ukrainian drones between Saturday evening and early Sunday across 15 regions, including Crimea. Eight drones were reportedly intercepted over Saratov. 

Due to the threat, Russias federal air transport agency temporarily restricted operations at Saratovs airport, the report said.

Saratov Hit While Kyiv Advances

Ukraine earlier announced that it had recaptured the village of Bezsalivka in the Sumy region, near the Russia-Ukraine border, signaling a simultaneous push on multiple fronts. 

ALSO READ: Zelenskyy Draws Red Line: Peace Deal Impossible If Russia Demands Ukraine’s Land

Ukrainian Drone Hits Oil Refinery as Kyiv Strikes Deep in Russia’s Saratov

