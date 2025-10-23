LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
columbia university Afghanistan news Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System columbia university Afghanistan news Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System columbia university Afghanistan news Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System columbia university Afghanistan news Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
columbia university Afghanistan news Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System columbia university Afghanistan news Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System columbia university Afghanistan news Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System columbia university Afghanistan news Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System
LIVE TV
Home > World > UPDATE 1-Argentina economic activity rises 2.4% in August

UPDATE 1-Argentina economic activity rises 2.4% in August

UPDATE 1-Argentina economic activity rises 2.4% in August
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 23, 2025 00:50:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UPDATE 1-Argentina economic activity rises 2.4% in August

(Adds driver of growth in paragraph 3, monthly result in paragraph 4, context in paragraphs 5-6) BUENOS AIRES, Oct 22 (Reuters) – Argentina's economic activity grew 2.4% in August compared with the same month last year, data from Argentina's INDEC statistics agency showed on Wednesday. The figure for Latin America's third-largest economy came in just under the 2.5% figure projected by analysts polled by Reuters. The result was driven mainly by strong gains in financial intermediation (+26.5%) and mining (+9.3%). Manufacturing (-5.1%) and trade (-1.7%) weighed on growth, together subtracting just over a percentage point from the annual expansion. In seasonally adjusted terms, activity for August was up 0.3% compared with the previous month. INDEC's Monthly Economic Activity Estimator (EMAE) is a closely-watched economic indicator in Argentina, providing a preview for broader economic growth trends. The economic outlook for coming months is uncertain, tied to legislative elections on October 26. (Reporting by Hernan Nessi and Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Sarah Morland)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 12:50 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Up or down? Knicks make hourly updates to Karl-Anthony Towns' status vs. Cavs

UPDATE 7-Oil rises about 2% on higher US demand, trade talk optimism

PRECIOUS-Gold extends fall as investors book profits ahead of US inflation data

Conservative activist sues Google over AI-generated statements

Who Is Mahmoud Khalil? Palestinian Activist At Center Of Trump-Era Deportation Battle In The US

LATEST NEWS

Reddit sues Perplexity for scraping data to train AI system

UPDATE 1-Argentina economic activity rises 2.4% in August

Apple hit with EU antitrust complaint over App Store policies

Emma Stone brags about not breaking bones for film 'Bugonia'

Kering beats third-quarter forecasts as smaller brands cushion Gucci decline

Emma Stone brags about not breaking bones for film 'Bugonia'

Vladimir Kramnik Under Fire: FIDE CEO Condemns His Comments On Daniel Naroditsky As ‘Appalling And Outright Shameful’

Reddit sues Perplexity for scraping data to train AI system

Viral video: Pakistani Man Celebrates Diwali In London, Internet Applauds His Message Of Peace And Unity

Emma Stone brags about not breaking bones for film 'Bugonia'

UPDATE 1-Argentina economic activity rises 2.4% in August

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UPDATE 1-Argentina economic activity rises 2.4% in August

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UPDATE 1-Argentina economic activity rises 2.4% in August
UPDATE 1-Argentina economic activity rises 2.4% in August
UPDATE 1-Argentina economic activity rises 2.4% in August
UPDATE 1-Argentina economic activity rises 2.4% in August
QUICK LINKS