LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Arjun Bijlani Bhupendra Patel cabinet Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Arjun Bijlani Bhupendra Patel cabinet Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Arjun Bijlani Bhupendra Patel cabinet Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Arjun Bijlani Bhupendra Patel cabinet Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Arjun Bijlani Bhupendra Patel cabinet Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Arjun Bijlani Bhupendra Patel cabinet Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Arjun Bijlani Bhupendra Patel cabinet Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Arjun Bijlani Bhupendra Patel cabinet Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news
LIVE TV
Home > World > UPDATE 2-AmEx bets on holiday spending by affluent customers to update 2025 forecasts

UPDATE 2-AmEx bets on holiday spending by affluent customers to update 2025 forecasts

UPDATE 2-AmEx bets on holiday spending by affluent customers to update 2025 forecasts

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 17, 2025 16:56:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UPDATE 2-AmEx bets on holiday spending by affluent customers to update 2025 forecasts

(Compares with analyst estimates in paragraph 9, updates share movement in paragraph 2) Oct 17 (Reuters) – American Express raised the lower end of its 2025 profit and revenue forecasts on Friday, as its affluent customers looked past economic uncertainty and continued spending ahead of the holiday season. Shares of the company rose 1.3% in premarket trading. Analysts expect AmEx to benefit from spending by high-income customers, particularly on travel and luxury purchases, during Christmas, Black Friday and Cyber Monday holidays as retailers lure them with discounts. Its focus on premium cardholders could help the credit card company navigate economic uncertainty while capturing a bigger share of consumer payments through the end of the year. AmEx now expects earnings per share between $15.20 and $15.50 for the year ended December 31, compared with its prior expectations of $15 to $15.50. Revenue in 2025 is expected to grow between 9% and 10% compared with prior forecast of 8% to 10%. SPENDING HOLDS UP Higher-income consumers are yet to cut back on spending, with most still planning holidays, buying big-ticket discretionary items, shielding AmEx from the broader slowdown in the payments sector. "Card Member spend growth accelerated to 8% on an FX-adjusted basis, and our credit metrics remained best-in-class," CEO Stephen Squeri said in a statement. AmEx's quarterly revenue jumped 11% to a record $18.4 billion in the third quarter. It posted profit of $4.14 per share compared with $3.49 a year ago and expectations of $4, according to estimates compiled by LSEG. While some credit risks are emerging among lower-income borrowers, there is broad consensus among the nation's largest lenders that the U.S. consumer remains unexpectedly resilient. AmEx is less exposed to stress, as its business remains focused on cardholders with the highest FICO scores, reflecting minimal credit risk. Consolidated provisions for credit losses stood at $1.3 billion in the quarter, compared with $1.4 billion a year ago. (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 4:56 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

UPDATE 3-Ranji Trophy Scoreboard

RUSSIA'S PUTIN INFORMED HUNGARY PM ORBAN ON HIS CALL WITH TRUMP – IFAX

UPDATE 1-China expels two top generals from Communist Party in anti-corruption purge

Soccer-Liverpool without Becker as they look to right the ship against Man United

TABLE-Euro zone consumer inflation in September

LATEST NEWS

‘Girls Don’t Go To Gym, Practise Yoga At Home’: Maharashtra BJP MLA Sparks Controversy

Meta to give teen parents more control after criticism over flirty AI chatbots

IBPS SO Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Prelims Result, Check Latest Official Updates

Stellantis, Pony.ai to develop self-driving vehicles in Europe

UPDATE 2-AmEx bets on holiday spending by affluent customers to update 2025 forecasts

Rapid growth of ETF market triggers fears of bubble

Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow October 18, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Little Stressed About Work

Ambala Digital Arrest Case: SC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance; Advocate Virag Gupta Calls For Urgent Cybercrime Reforms

China releases new rules on personal data exports

Love, Lies And Loot: How UP’s ‘Looteri Dulhan’ Kajal Duped Many

UPDATE 2-AmEx bets on holiday spending by affluent customers to update 2025 forecasts

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UPDATE 2-AmEx bets on holiday spending by affluent customers to update 2025 forecasts

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UPDATE 2-AmEx bets on holiday spending by affluent customers to update 2025 forecasts
UPDATE 2-AmEx bets on holiday spending by affluent customers to update 2025 forecasts
UPDATE 2-AmEx bets on holiday spending by affluent customers to update 2025 forecasts
UPDATE 2-AmEx bets on holiday spending by affluent customers to update 2025 forecasts
QUICK LINKS