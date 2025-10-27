LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike
LIVE TV
Home > World > UPDATE 2-Argentina early midterm results show big boost for Milei libertarian overhaul

UPDATE 2-Argentina early midterm results show big boost for Milei libertarian overhaul

UPDATE 2-Argentina early midterm results show big boost for Milei libertarian overhaul
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 27, 2025 06:00:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UPDATE 2-Argentina early midterm results show big boost for Milei libertarian overhaul

* Milei aims to increase congressional minority in midterm vote * Success will enable him to continue economic overhaul * Trump has conditioned future support on Milei triumph * Early election results show Milei gaining ground (Recasts headline and story for early election results) By Nicolás Misculin and Leila Miller BUENOS AIRES, Oct 26 (Reuters) – Early results in Argentina's Sunday legislative elections show President Javier Milei gaining ground as voters backed his free-market reforms and deep austerity measures, providing a strong boost for the libertarian leader to continue his economic overhaul. The president's party, La Libertad Avanza, roughly tied with the Peronist opposition in Buenos Aires province, a historic stronghold for Peronsim, according to local media reports. Milei was aiming to boost his small minority in Congress and maintain the support of U.S. President Donald Trump, who recently provided Argentina with a hefty financial bailout but has threatened to pull away if Milei did not do well. Half of Argentina's lower Chamber of Deputies, or 127 seats, as well as a third of the Senate, or 24 seats, were up for election in the midterm vote. The Peronist opposition movement holds the largest minority in both houses, while Milei's relatively new party has only 37 deputies and six senators. The White House and foreign investors have been impressed by the government's ability to significantly reduce monthly inflation – from 12.8% before Milei's inauguration to 2.1% last month – achieve a fiscal surplus, and enact sweeping deregulation measures. But Milei's popularity had fallen in recent months due to public frustration with his cuts to public spending and a corruption scandal tied to his sister, who also serves as his chief of staff. Political experts said that more than 35% of the vote would be a positive outcome for Milei's government and could allow him, through alliances with other parties, to block efforts by opposition lawmakers to overturn his vetoes against laws Milei has said threaten Argentina's fiscal balance. The total results of Sunday's vote have yet to be published. Milei has said he expects a cabinet shake-up after the election that could include members of the centrist PRO party, a frequent ally of the government in Congress led by former president Mauricio Macri. The election will be closely watched by the White House. Trump's potential $40 billion bailout of Argentina includes a signed $20 billion currency swap and a possible $20 billion debt investment facility. Following the results, many analysts predict a devaluation of the peso, which they say has been overvalued to contain inflation. (Report by Nicolás Misculin and Leila Miller; additional reporting by Lucila Sigal, Jorge Otaola and Eliana Raszewski. Editing by Rosalba O'Brien, Nia Williams and Christian Plumb)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 6:00 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Oil prices rise after US and China reach trade-deal framework

GRAINS-Soybeans jump as Bessent points to possible Trump-Xi talk hopes

BRIEF-Sinopharm Group Posts 9M Net Profit Attributable RMB5.31 Billion

UPDATE 1-Ahead of Trump-Xi meeting, China says bombers flew near Taiwan

Why Gen Z Is Quietly Walking Away From Big Corporate Jobs, An Oxford Graduate Reveals The Real Reason

LATEST NEWS

Dollar hits two-week high against yen as trade talks, Fed meeting loom

Japan's leading indicator of service inflation perks up in September

Philadelphia Union beat Chicago Fire on penalties in playoff opener

UPDATE 2-Argentina early midterm results show big boost for Milei libertarian overhaul

STILLS – Norris wins in Mexico to take F1 lead from Piastri

Why Gen Z Is Quietly Walking Away From Big Corporate Jobs, An Oxford Graduate Reveals The Real Reason

Australia sues Microsoft over AI-linked subscription price hikes

STILLS – Norris wins in Mexico to take F1 lead from Piastri

STILLS – Norris wins in Mexico to take F1 lead from Piastri

UPDATE 7-NFL Standings

UPDATE 2-Argentina early midterm results show big boost for Milei libertarian overhaul

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UPDATE 2-Argentina early midterm results show big boost for Milei libertarian overhaul

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UPDATE 2-Argentina early midterm results show big boost for Milei libertarian overhaul
UPDATE 2-Argentina early midterm results show big boost for Milei libertarian overhaul
UPDATE 2-Argentina early midterm results show big boost for Milei libertarian overhaul
UPDATE 2-Argentina early midterm results show big boost for Milei libertarian overhaul

QUICK LINKS