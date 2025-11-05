A UPS cargo plane that was en route from Louisville International Airport (SDF) in Kentucky to Honolulu encountered an accident at around 5:15 p.m. local time, just after taking off. The courts characterized it as a 34 year old MD 11, which was loaded with almost 38,000 gallons of fuel. The fuel was for the long flight over the Pacific and thus contributed to the already big fire that the aircraft was going through at that time.

UPS Cargo Plane Crash In Louisville Leaves 3 Dead, 11 Injured

The crash had such a strong impact that it could be felt all over the area, in fact, it was the cause of a huge explosion that sent up smoke columns over a mile high, and the wind rapidly spread them over the area of a big recycling plant where the smoke was later hidden among the buildings. The disaster has claimed at least three lives so far and there are 11 injured some of them seriously, two workers from a nearby car repair shop are missing. Authorities have imposed an evacuation order for the area north of the Outer Loop up to Jeffersonville, Indiana along with a five mile radius around the incident site, people living south of the Outer Loop are deemed to be in a safe zone. The airport has been shut down, the TSA has stopped passenger screening, and that will last until further notice.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has assumed control over the probe into the airplane crash, with the rescuers still searching through the adjacent structures. The governor has hinted that the night shift workers would be the ones at the most risk during the whole situation and that the fatalities and injuries would presumably rise.

