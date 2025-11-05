LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20
LIVE TV
Home > World > UPS Cargo Plane Crash In Louisville Leaves 3 Dead, 11 Injured

UPS Cargo Plane Crash In Louisville Leaves 3 Dead, 11 Injured

Authorities have imposed an evacuation order for the area north of the Outer Loop up to Jeffersonville, Indiana along with a five mile radius around the incident site, people living south of the Outer Loop are deemed to be in a safe zone.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 5, 2025 07:24:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UPS Cargo Plane Crash In Louisville Leaves 3 Dead, 11 Injured

A UPS cargo plane that was en route from Louisville International Airport (SDF) in Kentucky to Honolulu encountered an accident at around 5:15 p.m. local time, just after taking off. The courts characterized it as a 34 year old MD 11, which was loaded with almost 38,000 gallons of fuel. The fuel was for the long flight over the Pacific and thus contributed to the already big fire that the aircraft was going through at that time.

UPS Cargo Plane Crash In Louisville Leaves 3 Dead, 11 Injured

The crash had such a strong impact that it could be felt all over the area, in fact, it was the cause of a huge explosion that sent up smoke columns over a mile high, and the wind rapidly spread them over the area of a big recycling plant where the smoke was later hidden among the buildings. The disaster has claimed at least three lives so far and there are 11 injured some of them seriously, two workers from a nearby car repair shop are missing. Authorities have imposed an evacuation order for the area north of the Outer Loop up to Jeffersonville, Indiana along with a five mile radius around the incident site, people living south of the Outer Loop are deemed to be in a safe zone. The airport has been shut down, the TSA has stopped passenger screening, and that will last until further notice.

UPS Cargo Plane Crash In Louisville Leaves 3 Dead, 11 Injured

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has assumed control over the probe into the airplane crash, with the rescuers still searching through the adjacent structures. The governor has hinted that the night shift workers would be the ones at the most risk during the whole situation and that the fatalities and injuries would presumably rise.

Also Read: Watch Video: Chilling Moment Shows UPS Cargo Plane Crash Near Louisville Airport

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 7:24 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Louisville airport crashLouisville Kentucky plane crashLouisville plane explosionUPS cargo jet accidentUPS crash LouisvilleUPS crash Louisville deadUPS crash Louisville injuredUPS plane crash

RELATED News

Watch Video: Chilling Moment Shows UPS Cargo Plane Crash Near Louisville Airport

Will Israelis Leave New York If Zohran Mamdani Wins Mayoral Race? All You Need To Know

White House Issues Big Statement, Claims Trump, PM Modi Speak Frequently As US-India Trade Talks Move Forward

NYC Mayoral Election 2025: Zohran Mamdani, Andrew Cuomo, And Curtis Sliwa Face Off, When Will Results Be Announced?

Not Just Zohran Mamdani, These Candidates Also Have An India Connection In US Polls This Time, List Includes…

LATEST NEWS

Virat Kohli Turns 37: Key Records And Milestones Of India’s Run Machine

Big Travel Update For Passengers: After Mumbai–Ahmedabad, Modi Govt Plans Another Bullet Train Between These Cities

Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Big Statement About Retirement, Says ‘It Will Be…’

Mehli Mistry Confirms Exit From Tata Trusts, Says ‘My Commitment To Ratan Tata’s Vision…’

Not Just Zohran Mamdani, These Candidates Also Have An India Connection In US Polls This Time, List Includes…

YS Jagan Slams Govt for ‘Anti-Farmer Policies’; Seeks Immediate Crop Insurance Payouts

Dev Deepawali: Date, Time, Significance, Rituals Boat Booking Tips

Who Is Sanjay Hinduja? Check His Education, Family Legacy, and Net Worth

ASIA CUP 2025 ROW: ICC Penalizes Jasprit Bumrah For Plane Gesture Send-Off, Suryakumar Yadav Also Found Guilty Of Breach

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Check Merit List PDF, SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date

UPS Cargo Plane Crash In Louisville Leaves 3 Dead, 11 Injured

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UPS Cargo Plane Crash In Louisville Leaves 3 Dead, 11 Injured

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UPS Cargo Plane Crash In Louisville Leaves 3 Dead, 11 Injured
UPS Cargo Plane Crash In Louisville Leaves 3 Dead, 11 Injured
UPS Cargo Plane Crash In Louisville Leaves 3 Dead, 11 Injured
UPS Cargo Plane Crash In Louisville Leaves 3 Dead, 11 Injured

QUICK LINKS