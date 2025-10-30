US Ends Automatic Renewal Of Work Permits For Migrant Workers: Here’s How This Would Affect Thousands Of Indians

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced it will no longer automatically extend Employment Authorisation Documents (EAD) for migrant workers, a decision expected to impact thousands of foreign employees, especially Indians.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, foreign nationals who file to renew their EAD on or after October 30, 2025, will not receive an automatic extension of their work permit. However, those whose documents were automatically extended before that date will not be affected.

The Trump administration said the change is aimed at strengthening “vetting and screening to protect public safety and national security.” It replaces a Biden-era policy that allowed immigrants to work for up to 540 days after their EAD had expired, provided they had applied for renewal in time and met other eligibility requirements.

DHS clarified that there will still be limited exceptions, including cases covered by law or special provisions for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) workers. The new rule means migrant workers will undergo more frequent background checks, which the government believes will help “deter fraud and detect aliens with potentially harmful intent.”

Calling it a “common-sense measure,” US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Joseph Edlow said, “Working in the US is a privilege, not a right.” He urged immigrants to apply for EAD renewals early, ideally 180 days before expiration, to avoid gaps in employment authorisation.

An EAD (Form I-766) is a work permit that allows non-US citizens to work legally in the country for a set period. Permanent residents with Green Cards and individuals on specific visa types like H-1B, L-1B, O, or P do not need an EAD.

This move comes shortly after the Trump administration hiked the H-1B visa fee to $100,000 (over Rs 88 lakh) in September, arguing it would ensure only “highly skilled” workers enter the US job market.

