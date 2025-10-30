LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
trump administration business news china China nuclear power adani jamaica power outag AE Central Bank abhishek bachchan trump administration business news china China nuclear power adani jamaica power outag AE Central Bank abhishek bachchan trump administration business news china China nuclear power adani jamaica power outag AE Central Bank abhishek bachchan trump administration business news china China nuclear power adani jamaica power outag AE Central Bank abhishek bachchan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
trump administration business news china China nuclear power adani jamaica power outag AE Central Bank abhishek bachchan trump administration business news china China nuclear power adani jamaica power outag AE Central Bank abhishek bachchan trump administration business news china China nuclear power adani jamaica power outag AE Central Bank abhishek bachchan trump administration business news china China nuclear power adani jamaica power outag AE Central Bank abhishek bachchan
LIVE TV
Home > World > US Ends Automatic Renewal Of Work Permits For Migrant Workers: Here’s How This Would Affect Thousands Of Indians

US Ends Automatic Renewal Of Work Permits For Migrant Workers: Here’s How This Would Affect Thousands Of Indians

The Trump administration said the change is aimed at strengthening 'vetting and screening to protect public safety and national security.'

Representational image (Pixabay)
Representational image (Pixabay)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 30, 2025 09:23:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US Ends Automatic Renewal Of Work Permits For Migrant Workers: Here’s How This Would Affect Thousands Of Indians

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced it will no longer automatically extend Employment Authorisation Documents (EAD) for migrant workers, a decision expected to impact thousands of foreign employees, especially Indians.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, foreign nationals who file to renew their EAD on or after October 30, 2025, will not receive an automatic extension of their work permit. However, those whose documents were automatically extended before that date will not be affected.

The Trump administration said the change is aimed at strengthening “vetting and screening to protect public safety and national security.” It replaces a Biden-era policy that allowed immigrants to work for up to 540 days after their EAD had expired, provided they had applied for renewal in time and met other eligibility requirements.

DHS clarified that there will still be limited exceptions, including cases covered by law or special provisions for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) workers. The new rule means migrant workers will undergo more frequent background checks, which the government believes will help “deter fraud and detect aliens with potentially harmful intent.”

Calling it a “common-sense measure,” US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Joseph Edlow said, “Working in the US is a privilege, not a right.” He urged immigrants to apply for EAD renewals early, ideally 180 days before expiration, to avoid gaps in employment authorisation.

An EAD (Form I-766) is a work permit that allows non-US citizens to work legally in the country for a set period. Permanent residents with Green Cards and individuals on specific visa types like H-1B, L-1B, O, or P do not need an EAD.

This move comes shortly after the Trump administration hiked the H-1B visa fee to $100,000 (over Rs 88 lakh) in September, arguing it would ensure only “highly skilled” workers enter the US job market.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump, Xi Jinping Meet In South Korea After Six Years Amid Trade Tensions: All You Need To Know

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 9:23 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-3trump administrationus newsUS work permit

RELATED News

‘We’ll Match Russia’: Trump Calls for Immediate US Nuclear Weapons Testing

Trump Stuns: US To Share Nuclear Submarine Tech With South Korea

UAE Central Bank Slashes Rate To 3.90%, Lowest Since 2022, Cheaper Loans And Mortgage Relief Ahead

Hurricane Melissa Leaves 30 Dead In Caribbean, Bahamas Braces For Deadly Impact

Border Standoff With Afghanistan Cripples Pakistan’s Transport Network, Causes Massive Economic Losses

LATEST NEWS

3I/ATLAS: What Did India’s Space Telescope Really See When NASA Went Silent

US Ends Automatic Renewal Of Work Permits For Migrant Workers: Here’s How This Would Affect Thousands Of Indians

Stock Market Today: RED ALERTS! Dalaal Street Under Pressure, Trump-Xi Meeting, Fed Rate Cut, Q2 Result, Too Much To Handle, Sensex And Nifty Fall Hard

Is It Time To Celebrate Feds’s Rate Cut? Fed’s 25 bps Rate Cut Lifts Liquidity But Caution Prevail

Stocks To Watch Today: Wipro, Dr. Reddy’s, Adani Power, NTPC, LIC, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India And Many In Focus Amid Trump-Xi Meeting And Global Buzz, 30 October 2025

India, China Hold Fresh Talks,But Border Tensions Still Far From Easing

Royal Grace At Neasden: King Charles And Queen Camilla Visit BAPS Temple To Celebrate 30 Years Of Devotion

Hurricane Melissa’s Wrath: 25 Dead In Haiti After River Bursts Its Banks, Chaos Unfolds Across Villages

Numerology Horoscope Today, (30 October 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses Being Punctual In Your Office Work

PM Modi Highlights India’s Rising Maritime Power At Global Maritime Leaders Conclave 2025

US Ends Automatic Renewal Of Work Permits For Migrant Workers: Here’s How This Would Affect Thousands Of Indians

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US Ends Automatic Renewal Of Work Permits For Migrant Workers: Here’s How This Would Affect Thousands Of Indians

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US Ends Automatic Renewal Of Work Permits For Migrant Workers: Here’s How This Would Affect Thousands Of Indians
US Ends Automatic Renewal Of Work Permits For Migrant Workers: Here’s How This Would Affect Thousands Of Indians
US Ends Automatic Renewal Of Work Permits For Migrant Workers: Here’s How This Would Affect Thousands Of Indians
US Ends Automatic Renewal Of Work Permits For Migrant Workers: Here’s How This Would Affect Thousands Of Indians

QUICK LINKS