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Home > World News > US Forces Disable Iranian Vessel TOUSKA: CENTCOM Confirms Firing ‘Several Rounds’

US Forces Disable Iranian Vessel TOUSKA: CENTCOM Confirms Firing ‘Several Rounds’

U.S. forces intercepted and disabled an Iranian-flagged cargo ship, Touska, in the Arabian Sea after it breached a naval blockade, with Marines taking control amid rising tensions with Iran.

ANI
ANI

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: April 20, 2026 04:50:04 IST

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US Forces Disable Iranian Vessel TOUSKA: CENTCOM Confirms Firing ‘Several Rounds’

On Sunday 19th April 2026, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) declared that “several rounds” were shot to stop the Iranian-flagged cargo ship TOUSKA after it broke a US naval blockade in the Arabian Sea, confirming that American forces had stopped and disabled the ship. 

“TAMPA, Fla. – U.S. forces operating in the Arabian Sea enforced naval blockade measures against an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel attempting to sail toward an Iranian port, April 19,” CENTCOM said in a statement on X. 

The command said the guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance intercepted the vessel as it was en route to Bandar Abbas in Iran. 

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“Guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) intercepted M/V Touska as it transited the north Arabian Sea at 17 knots enroute to Bandar Abbas, Iran. American forces issued multiple warnings and informed the Iranian-flagged vessel it was in violation of the U.S. blockade,” the statement read. 

CENTCOM added that the vessel failed to comply despite repeated warnings issued over several hours. 

“After Touska’s crew failed to comply with repeated warnings over a six-hour period, Spruance directed the vessel to evacuate its engine room. Spruance disabled Touska’s propulsion by firing several rounds from the destroyer’s 5-inch MK 45 Gun into Touska’s engine room. U.S. Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit later boarded the non-compliant vessel, which remains in U.S. custody,” the statement further read. 

CENTCOM maintained that the operation was carried out in a measured manner. 

“American forces acted in a deliberate, professional, and proportional manner to ensure compliance,” it said, noting that multiple vessels have been turned back since the blockade began. 

“Since the blockade’s commencement, U.S. forces have directed 25 commercial vessels to turn around or return to an Iranian port,” it added. 

The development comes after US President Donald Trump said American forces had taken “full custody” of the vessel after it attempted to breach the blockade in the Gulf of Oman. 

“Today, an Iranian-flagged cargo ship named TOUSKA, nearly 900 feet long and weighing almost as much as an aircraft carrier, tried to get past our Naval Blockade, and it did not go well for them. The U.S. Navy Guided Missile Destroyer USS SPRUANCE intercepted the TOUSKA in the Gulf of Oman and gave them fair warning to stop. The Iranian crew refused to listen, so our Navy ship stopped them right in their tracks by blowing a hole in the engineroom,” President Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. 

He added that US Marines are currently in control of the vessel, which he claimed is under US Treasury sanctions due to alleged prior illegal activities. 

“Right now, U.S. Marines have custody of the vessel. The TOUSKA is under U.S. Treasury Sanctions because of their prior history of illegal activity. We have full custody of the ship, and are seeing what’s on board! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” the post further read. 

Trump’s remarks come amid heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, with the US President accusing Iran of violating an ongoing ceasefire agreement and disrupting maritime traffic in the region. 

In a separate statement, Trump alleged that Iran had fired upon vessels in the strategic waterway, calling it a “Total Violation of our Ceasefire Agreement.” 

Iran has denied reports that it consented to participate in a second round of discussions with the United States. Iran’s official news agency, IRNA, asserts that no such decision has been made following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a trip to Pakistan for talks.  

The events occur as the two-week ceasefire window draws to a close on April 22.

(ANI) 

Also Read: UK Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis Warns Of Rising Anti-Jewish Violence After London Synagogue Attack—Investigation Underway

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US Forces Disable Iranian Vessel TOUSKA: CENTCOM Confirms Firing ‘Several Rounds’

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US Forces Disable Iranian Vessel TOUSKA: CENTCOM Confirms Firing ‘Several Rounds’
US Forces Disable Iranian Vessel TOUSKA: CENTCOM Confirms Firing ‘Several Rounds’
US Forces Disable Iranian Vessel TOUSKA: CENTCOM Confirms Firing ‘Several Rounds’
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