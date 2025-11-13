LIVE TV
Home > World > US Slaps Sanctions On Indian Company For Director's Role In Iran Missile, Drone Program

The US has sanctioned 32 individuals and entities across eight countries, including India, for aiding Iran’s missile and drone programs. Chandigarh-based Farmlane Private Limited and UAE director Marco Klinge are among those targeted. These sanctions aim to curb Tehran’s nuclear ambitions and enforce global compliance with UN measures.

US sanctions 32 individuals, including India’s Farmlane and Marco Klinge, to curb Iran’s nuclear and missile programs. Photos: X.
US sanctions 32 individuals, including India's Farmlane and Marco Klinge, to curb Iran's nuclear and missile programs. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 13, 2025 14:56:44 IST

The United States has imposed sanctions on 32 individuals and entities across eight countries, including India, for supplying materials and technology to Iran’s ballistic missile and drone programmes. The recent sanction comes as Washington continues to curb Tehran’s nuclear ambitions. Among those targeted is Farmlane Private Limited, a Chandigarh-based company, along with its UAE-based director, Marco Klinge, who is identified as a key figure in the sanctions listing.

Sanctions Part of Broader Efforts Against Iran’s Nuclear Program

The US Department of the Treasury announced the sanctions on Wednesday, noting they form part of ongoing measures to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. The US asserts that Tehran’s nuclear program is intended for military purposes, while Iran maintains its activities are strictly civilian.

Earlier in June, the US, in coordination with Israel, conducted airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear sites located in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

“Globally, Iran exploits financial systems to launder funds, procure components for its nuclear and conventional weapons programs, and support its terrorist proxies,” said John K. Hurley, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.

Hurley added, “Under President Trump’s direction, we are exerting maximum pressure on Iran to end its nuclear threat. The United States also expects the international community to fully enforce UN snapback sanctions on Iran to deny it access to the global financial system.”

Farmlane and Marco Klinge Targeted

According to Zaubacorp, a business research platform, Farmlane and Marco Klinge are specifically named in the sanctions document. The US Treasury indicated that Klinge has been instrumental in sourcing materials from India and China, coordinating with suppliers, including the OFAC-designated China Chlorate Tech Co Limited (CCT), to obtain chemicals that could support Iran’s missile program.

Klinge, along with Majid Dolatkhah, based in Iran and Turkiye, facilitated the procurement of missile-propellant ingredients for Parchin Chemical Industries (PCI), which operates under Iran’s Defense Industries Organisation (DIO). PCI is involved in the import and export of chemical materials relevant to missile development.

Farmlane is “designated pursuant to EO 13382 for being owned or controlled by, or acting on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Klinge,” the US statement read. Executive Order 13382, signed on June 29, 2005, empowers the US government to freeze assets of weapons of mass destruction proliferators and their supporters, effectively barring any transactions with them.

Earlier Sanctions on Indian Companies

This announcement follows previous actions in October, when the US sanctioned nine India-based companies and eight Indian nationals for their involvement in trading Iranian oil, petroleum products, and petrochemicals.

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 2:56 PM IST
QUICK LINKS