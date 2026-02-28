US, Israel Attack Iran: IDF Shares First Aerial Footage Of Massive Airstrikes Under ‘Operation Lion’s Roar’ | Watch

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday released the first aerial footage of its large-scale airstrikes on Iran, confirming that “hundreds of targets” were hit in western parts of the country as part of what it calls ‘Operation Lion’s Roar.’

The visuals, shared by the Israeli Air Force on X, show missile launchers and other military infrastructure being struck.

According to the IDF, the strikes targeted Iranian military sites, including ballistic missile launchers, as Israel intensified its offensive alongside the United States.

In a statement accompanying the video, the Israeli military said its air defence systems were simultaneously working to intercept threats launched from Iran toward Israeli territory.

🎥WATCH: IDF strikes hundreds of targets in western Iran as part of Operation Roaring Lion







An Israeli security source said the strikes would continue “as long as we need,” underscoring that the operation is aimed at degrading Iran’s missile capabilities and preventing what Israel describes as an immediate threat.

The army added that it was identifying and intercepting projectiles fired from Iran while continuing attacks on strategic military assets.

The escalation comes after US President Donald Trump announced the start of “major combat operations” against Iran.

In a video message, Trump said Washington’s objective was to eliminate “imminent threats,” vowing to destroy Iran’s missile systems and naval capabilities. He warned of possible US casualties but maintained that the operations were necessary for regional and international stability.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the offensive as a move to remove what he termed an “existential threat.” Netanyahu also addressed the Iranian public directly, urging them to challenge their leadership amid the widening conflict.

The coordinated US-Israel strikes mark one of the most serious escalations in West Asia in recent years, sharply raising tensions across the region. Iran has yet to release a full damage assessment, but retaliatory actions are expected as both sides exchange military threats.

With ‘Operation Lion’s Roar’ underway, the situation remains volatile, and global leaders are closely monitoring developments that could significantly impact Middle East security and international diplomacy.

