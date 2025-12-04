Inside Epstein Island: US Lawmakers Release Chilling New Photos, Videos Exposing ‘Harrowing’ Secrets

US lawmakers have released images and video footage from Jeffrey Epstein’s private Caribbean island, offering what Democrats on the House Oversight Committee described as “a harrowing look behind Epstein’s closed doors.”

The material, made public by the committee, shows locations across Little Saint James in the US Virgin Islands, where the disgraced financier is believed to have abused underage girls.

What is Inside The Newly Released Images & Videos

Representative Robert Garcia said the release aims to reinforce accountability, “We are releasing these photos and videos to ensure public transparency in our investigation and to help piece together the full picture of Epstein’s horrific crimes.”

Also Read: Vladimir Putin India Visit: Inside Russian President’s Aurus Senat And What Makes This Armoured Limousine Special

Among the images is a room decorated with faces of men displayed on the wall, alongside what appears to be a dentist’s chair. In another room, the words “deception,” “power,” and “truth” are written in chalk across a study area.

🚨 BREAKING: Oversight Dems have received never-before-seen photos and videos of Jeffrey Epstein’s private island that are a harrowing look behind Epstein’s closed doors. See for yourself. We won’t stop fighting until we end this cover-up and deliver justice for the survivors. pic.twitter.com/qXmxFISZLS — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) December 3, 2025

Photos Give Glimpses of Epstein’s Lifestyle and Network

Other photos show a large shower room, a telephone with several speed-dial numbers redacted, and a picture of Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell during a meeting with Pope John Paul II.

The release comes as the US Department of Justice faces a mid-December deadline to publish thousands of documents tied to Epstein’s criminal and civil cases.

Donald Trump Orders The Release Of Epstein Files

US President Donald Trump, who once opposed the release, reversed his stance last month after Congress overwhelmingly voted in favour of making the materials public.

The forthcoming documents could provide deeper insight into Epstein’s activities and associations. Epstein previously socialised with Trump, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and Peter Mandelson. All three men have denied any wrongdoing.

More than 20,000 files were disclosed last month, revealing previously unseen details, but lawmakers say far more information is expected to emerge.

Also Read: Trump, Putin, Modi, Xi, Zelenskyy: Global Leaders Who Ruled The Headlines In 2025