LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump india russia relations baba vanga Jimena Araya 200 IndiGo flights cancelled alcohol ban delhi security putin ai donald trump india russia relations baba vanga Jimena Araya 200 IndiGo flights cancelled alcohol ban delhi security putin ai donald trump india russia relations baba vanga Jimena Araya 200 IndiGo flights cancelled alcohol ban delhi security putin ai donald trump india russia relations baba vanga Jimena Araya 200 IndiGo flights cancelled alcohol ban delhi security putin ai
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump india russia relations baba vanga Jimena Araya 200 IndiGo flights cancelled alcohol ban delhi security putin ai donald trump india russia relations baba vanga Jimena Araya 200 IndiGo flights cancelled alcohol ban delhi security putin ai donald trump india russia relations baba vanga Jimena Araya 200 IndiGo flights cancelled alcohol ban delhi security putin ai donald trump india russia relations baba vanga Jimena Araya 200 IndiGo flights cancelled alcohol ban delhi security putin ai
LIVE TV
Home > World > Inside Epstein Island: US Lawmakers Release Chilling New Photos, Videos Exposing ‘Harrowing’ Secrets

Inside Epstein Island: US Lawmakers Release Chilling New Photos, Videos Exposing ‘Harrowing’ Secrets

Newly released images and videos from Jeffrey Epstein’s private island offer a disturbing look into the spaces where he is believed to have abused minors. The visuals, made public by US lawmakers, show unsettling rooms, bizarre setups, and glimpses of his lifestyle and network. The release comes ahead of thousands of Epstein-related documents scheduled for disclosure later this month.

US lawmakers release disturbing images from Jeffrey Epstein’s island, revealing hidden rooms, bizarre setups and looming document disclosures. Photos: X.
US lawmakers release disturbing images from Jeffrey Epstein’s island, revealing hidden rooms, bizarre setups and looming document disclosures. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 4, 2025 08:25:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Inside Epstein Island: US Lawmakers Release Chilling New Photos, Videos Exposing ‘Harrowing’ Secrets

US lawmakers have released images and video footage from Jeffrey Epstein’s private Caribbean island, offering what Democrats on the House Oversight Committee described as “a harrowing look behind Epstein’s closed doors.”

The material, made public by the committee, shows locations across Little Saint James in the US Virgin Islands, where the disgraced financier is believed to have abused underage girls.

What is Inside The Newly Released Images & Videos

Representative Robert Garcia said the release aims to reinforce accountability, “We are releasing these photos and videos to ensure public transparency in our investigation and to help piece together the full picture of Epstein’s horrific crimes.”

Also Read: Vladimir Putin India Visit: Inside Russian President’s Aurus Senat And What Makes This Armoured Limousine Special

Among the images is a room decorated with faces of men displayed on the wall, alongside what appears to be a dentist’s chair. In another room, the words “deception,” “power,” and “truth” are written in chalk across a study area.

Photos Give Glimpses of Epstein’s Lifestyle and Network

Other photos show a large shower room, a telephone with several speed-dial numbers redacted, and a picture of Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell during a meeting with Pope John Paul II.

The release comes as the US Department of Justice faces a mid-December deadline to publish thousands of documents tied to Epstein’s criminal and civil cases.

Donald Trump Orders The Release Of Epstein Files

US President Donald Trump, who once opposed the release, reversed his stance last month after Congress overwhelmingly voted in favour of making the materials public.

The forthcoming documents could provide deeper insight into Epstein’s activities and associations. Epstein previously socialised with Trump, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and Peter Mandelson. All three men have denied any wrongdoing.

More than 20,000 files were disclosed last month, revealing previously unseen details, but lawmakers say far more information is expected to emerge.

Also Read: Trump, Putin, Modi, Xi, Zelenskyy: Global Leaders Who Ruled The Headlines In 2025

First published on: Dec 4, 2025 8:25 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumpEpsteinEpstein fileshome-hero-pos-2Jeffrey Epsteinus newsWorld news

RELATED News

Donald Trump’s Crackdown On H-1B Visa: New ‘Censorship’ Vetting Rules Announced After $100,000 Fee Hike, Major Shock For Indian, Chinese Tech Workers

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw Goes Viral Over Baba Vanga ‘Prophecy’ Rumours: What’s The Truth Behind It?

Vladimir Putin India Visit: Inside Russian President’s Aurus Senat And What Makes This Armoured Limousine Special

Who Is Jimena Araya Aka Rosita And Why Was The Venezuelan Model Sanctioned By US? Her Background, Gang Links Explained

Bankrupt Pakistan To Sell Loss-Making Airlines PIA For IMF Loans: All You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

Stock Market Today: Rupee Hits 90, FII Selling Looms, Nifty And Sensex Open Cautiously Ahead Of RBI Policy Call

‘It’s Not Working, Need Some Luck’: KL Rahul ‘Helpless’, Explains The Reason Behind India’s Defeat To South Africa In Second ODI

Navy Day 2025: Honoring the Strength & Bravery of the Indian Navy – History & Importance

Meesho IPO 2025: Price, Subscription, Ratings And GMP Hits ₹51 – Should You Invest?

Inside Epstein Island: US Lawmakers Release Chilling New Photos, Videos Exposing ‘Harrowing’ Secrets

Stocks to Watch Today: Bank of Maharashtra, TATA Capital, JK Cement, ONGC, Cipla, RVNL, Reliance And Many Other In Focus

Putin In India Today: From Defence To Trade – What’s On Agenda As PM Modi, Russian President Hold High-Stakes Summit

School Holiday On December 4: These States Have Announced School Shutdowns, Check Full List

What Is Bharat Taxi? Govt To Roll Out New Service To Take On Ola, Uber, Here’s What It Offers

Bankrupt Pakistan To Sell Loss-Making Airlines PIA For IMF Loans: All You Need To Know

Inside Epstein Island: US Lawmakers Release Chilling New Photos, Videos Exposing ‘Harrowing’ Secrets

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Inside Epstein Island: US Lawmakers Release Chilling New Photos, Videos Exposing ‘Harrowing’ Secrets

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Inside Epstein Island: US Lawmakers Release Chilling New Photos, Videos Exposing ‘Harrowing’ Secrets
Inside Epstein Island: US Lawmakers Release Chilling New Photos, Videos Exposing ‘Harrowing’ Secrets
Inside Epstein Island: US Lawmakers Release Chilling New Photos, Videos Exposing ‘Harrowing’ Secrets
Inside Epstein Island: US Lawmakers Release Chilling New Photos, Videos Exposing ‘Harrowing’ Secrets

QUICK LINKS