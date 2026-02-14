LIVE TV
Home > World > US Readying Strikes On Iran? Pentagon Prepares For Weeks-Long Military Operations, White House Says 'All Options' Remain On Table

US Readying Strikes On Iran? Pentagon Prepares For Weeks-Long Military Operations, White House Says ‘All Options’ Remain On Table

US prepares for possible weeks-long strikes on Iran as tensions rise; White House says all options remain on the table.

US prepares for possible weeks-long strikes on Iran as tensions rise. (AI-GENERATED IMAGE)
US prepares for possible weeks-long strikes on Iran as tensions rise. (AI-GENERATED IMAGE)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 14, 2026 14:48:39 IST

US Readying Strikes On Iran? Pentagon Prepares For Weeks-Long Military Operations, White House Says ‘All Options’ Remain On Table

The United States military is preparing for the possibility of sustained, weeks-long operations against Iran if President Donald Trump authorises an attack, according to two U.S. officials who spoke to Reuters. 

The potential campaign, they indicated, could escalate into a far more serious confrontation than previous flare-ups between the two countries.

The officials, who requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the planning, said the preparations underscore the rising tensions even as diplomatic efforts continue. 

The development significantly raises the stakes for ongoing talks between Washington and Tehran, with fears that any miscalculation could trigger a broader regional conflict.

U.S. and Iranian diplomats held talks in Oman last week in an effort to revive diplomacy over Tehran’s nuclear program, after Trump amassed military forces in the region, raising fears of new military action.

U.S. officials said on Friday the Pentagon was sending an additional aircraft carrier to the Middle East, adding thousands more troops along with fighter aircraft, guided-missile destroyers and other firepower capable of waging attacks and defending against them.

Trump, speaking to U.S. troops on Friday at a base in North Carolina, said it had “been difficult to make a deal” with Iran.

“Sometimes you have to have fear. That’s the only thing that really will get the situation taken care of,” Trump said.

Asked for comment on the preparations for a potentially sustained U.S. military operation, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said: “President Trump has all options on the table with regard to Iran.”

“He listens to a variety of perspectives on any given issue, but makes the final decision based on what is best for our country and national security,” Kelly said.

The Pentagon declined to comment.

The United States sent two aircraft carriers to the region last year, when it carried out strikes against Iranian nuclear sites.

However, June’s “Midnight Hammer” operation was essentially a one-off U.S. attack, with stealth bombers flying from the United States to strike Iranian nuclear facilities. Iran staged a very limited retaliatory strike on a U.S. base in Qatar.

RISKS INCREASING

The planning underway this time is more complex, the officials said.

In a sustained campaign, the U.S. military could hit Iranian state and security facilities, not just nuclear infrastructure, one of the officials said. The official declined to provide specific detail.

Experts say the risks to U.S. forces would be far greater in such an operation against Iran, which boasts a formidable arsenal of missiles. Retaliatory Iranian strikes also increase the risk of a regional conflict.

The same official said the United States fully expected Iran to retaliate, leading to back-and-forth strikes and reprisals over a period of time.

The White House and Pentagon did not respond to questions about the risks of retaliation or regional conflict.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to bomb Iran over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs and crushing of internal dissent. On Thursday, he warned the alternative to a diplomatic solution would “be very traumatic, very traumatic.”

Iran‘s Revolutionary Guards have warned that in case of strikes on Iranian territory, they could retaliate against any U.S. military base.

The U.S. maintains bases throughout the Middle East, including in Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Trump for talks in Washington on Wednesday, saying that if an agreement with Iran were reached, “it must include the elements that are vital to Israel.”

Iran has said it is prepared to discuss curbs on its nuclear program in exchange for lifting sanctions, but has ruled out linking the issue to missiles.

(With Reuters Inputs)

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 2:48 PM IST
US Readying Strikes On Iran? Pentagon Prepares For Weeks-Long Military Operations, White House Says ‘All Options’ Remain On Table

