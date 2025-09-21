LIVE TV
Home > World > US: Shooting at New Hampshire country club leaves one dead, several injured; suspect held

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 21, 2025 11:46:07 IST

New Hampshire [US], September 21 (ANI): A shooting at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Saturday left one dead and several people injured, Fox News reported. Police said that a suspect has been taken into custody.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said one man entered the club and fired several gunshots, killing one man and injuring others. Fox News further noted that the officials have not given any exact numbers of injuries.

“Video surveillance has confirmed there was only one shooter and they are currently being detained,” the Nashua Police Department said in a statement. “The scene is still an active investigation, but there is no further danger to the public,” as reported by Fox News.

Authorities had earlier said that two armed suspects had fled the scene and that while one was in custody, another remained at large, but now the AG’s office has said those reports were “erroneous” and the one and only suspect is in custody, as per Fox News.

“Additional information will be released as it becomes available while protecting the integrity of the investigation,” the New Hampshire AG’s office said.

After the incident, a shelter-in-place order was issued for residents of nearby Dunstable, Massachusetts, less than 10 miles from Nashua, who live on Thorndike Street, High Street and Hardy Street.

“This order is being implemented out of caution in connection with an active threat incident at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, NH,” Dunstable Emergency Management said in a statement, according to Fox News. Residents were advised to stay indoors, lock doors and windows, and avoid roads in the affected area.

The Sheraton Hotel on Tara Boulevard in Nashua has been designated as a unification site, police said. Authorities have urged the public to stay away from the Sky Meadow area while the investigation continues.

New Hampshire State Police confirmed they were assisting Nashua Police in the probe.

“My team and I are closely monitoring reports of the horrific tragedy at Sky Meadow Country Club tonight,” Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., posted on X. “Billy and I are praying for those injured. There is no place in our state for this type of senseless violence,” she said, as per Fox News.

Democratic Rep. Maggie Goodlander also posted on X, saying, “I’m closely monitoring the tragic reports of a shooting tonight at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua. My heart is with the victims, their families, and the entire Nashua community as we await more information.” (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed.

