LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Daniel Naroditsky anthony albanese Asrani Diwali 2025 donald trump amazon web services AWS outage Bihar elections 2025 Daniel Naroditsky anthony albanese Asrani Diwali 2025 donald trump amazon web services AWS outage Bihar elections 2025 Daniel Naroditsky anthony albanese Asrani Diwali 2025 donald trump amazon web services AWS outage Bihar elections 2025 Daniel Naroditsky anthony albanese Asrani Diwali 2025 donald trump amazon web services AWS outage Bihar elections 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Daniel Naroditsky anthony albanese Asrani Diwali 2025 donald trump amazon web services AWS outage Bihar elections 2025 Daniel Naroditsky anthony albanese Asrani Diwali 2025 donald trump amazon web services AWS outage Bihar elections 2025 Daniel Naroditsky anthony albanese Asrani Diwali 2025 donald trump amazon web services AWS outage Bihar elections 2025 Daniel Naroditsky anthony albanese Asrani Diwali 2025 donald trump amazon web services AWS outage Bihar elections 2025
LIVE TV
Home > World > US STOCKS-Wall St ends sharply higher as earnings optimism fuels risk appetite

US STOCKS-Wall St ends sharply higher as earnings optimism fuels risk appetite

US STOCKS-Wall St ends sharply higher as earnings optimism fuels risk appetite

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 21, 2025 01:32:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US STOCKS-Wall St ends sharply higher as earnings optimism fuels risk appetite

* Philadelphia Semiconductor Index hits all-time high * Apple shares hit record high * Boeing rises after FAA approves 737 MAX production raise (Updates to market close) By Stephen Culp NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) – U.S. stocks jumped on Monday with finance and technology shares providing much of the upside muscle, as upbeat quarterly earnings results revived risk appetite and investors grew less fearful about regional bank credit quality. A broad rally sent all three major U.S. stock indexes to a sharply higher close. The small cap Russell 2000 outperformed its larger counterparts. "It's a good, solid, across-the-board move, there's not a lot of negative in the market," said Paul Nolte, senior wealth advisor & market strategist at Murphy & Sylvest in Elmhurst, Illinois. "There’s some relief from the financials … investors are looking at it as maybe a bit of an overreaction on the downside last week." "As far as the market’s concerned, everything is wonderful again." Apple stock touched a record high, while Meta , Netflix and Alphabet posted solid gains. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index breached an all-time high during the session. Third quarter earnings season has shifted into high gear. Notable results this week include Tesla, Netflix , IBM, Intel, GM and Ford, along with a spate of other high-profile industrial firms, including aerospace, transports and diversified manufacturers. Upcoming U.S. regional bank results are expected to provide a closer read of the sector on the heels of last week's selloff, which was driven by fears of systemic credit stress. Analysts currently expect third-quarter S&P 500 earnings growth, on aggregate, of 9.3% year-on-year, marking an improvement over their 8.8% growth estimate as of October 1. "A lot of the uncertainty that the businesses were concerned about — tax legislation, the tariffs — earlier this year has subsided for the time being, and that's allowed companies to focus on earnings and profitability," said Matthew Keator, managing partner in the Keator Group, a wealth management firm in Lenox, Massachusetts. Sentiment was given an extra boost by White House economic advisor Kevin Hassett, who said the federal government shutdown is likely to end this week. With the federal shutdown entering day 20, investors and policymakers have had to feel their way forward amid the resulting data blackout. But on Friday the Labor Department will make an exception by releasing its September consumer price index (CPI), which will provide the data dependent U.S. Federal Reserve with a glimpse at the state of inflation and perhaps an indication regarding the extent to which President Donald Trump's tariffs are affecting price growth. In the ongoing trade skirmish between Washington and Beijing, Trump suggested easing tariffs on China if Beijing resumes key agricultural purchases including soybeans. Trump blamed the latest showdown on China's rare earth export controls. According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 71.13 points, or 1.07%, to end at 6,735.02 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 310.57 points, or 1.37%, to 22,990.54. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 513.06 points, or 1.11%, to 46,704.50. Among other stock moves, Boeing advanced after the planemaker won approval from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to raise 737 MAX production to 42 planes per month. WeightWatchers surged following the company's announcement that it would partner with Amazon for weight-loss drug delivery. (Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional Reporting by Pranav Kashyap and Twesha Dikshit in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 1:32 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Olympics-LA28, Oklahoma City mark 1,000 days to Games, confirm softball, canoe slalom venues

Donald Trump Meets Australian PM Anthony Albanese At White House, Signs Rare Earths Deal To Challenge China’s Global Supply

UPDATE 1-Prince Andrew allegations should be appropriately examined, royal source says

Kenvue urges US FDA to deny request for Tylenol's autism warning

Update today's Daybook

LATEST NEWS

Absolutely Shocking! Chess Fraternity In Mourning As Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky Passes Away At 29

Amazon's AWS struggles to recover after major outage disrupts apps, services worldwide

Daniel Naroditsky Cause Of Death Under Scanner: What Really Happened To The Chess Prodigy?

Florida attorney general issues subpoenas to Roblox over child safety

Suffocation And Stampede-Like Scenes At Siddaramaiah’s Puttur Event: 10 Women Collapsed, Hospitalised

Numerology Horoscope Today, October 21, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Should Focus On Prioritizing Small Tasks

Amazon's AWS struggles to recover after major outage disrupts apps, services worldwide

US business lobby urges Trump to end new curbs on exports to China

Cyber defenders sound the alarm as F5 hack exposes broad risks

Arsenal prepare to host Atletico Madrid

US STOCKS-Wall St ends sharply higher as earnings optimism fuels risk appetite

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US STOCKS-Wall St ends sharply higher as earnings optimism fuels risk appetite

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US STOCKS-Wall St ends sharply higher as earnings optimism fuels risk appetite
US STOCKS-Wall St ends sharply higher as earnings optimism fuels risk appetite
US STOCKS-Wall St ends sharply higher as earnings optimism fuels risk appetite
US STOCKS-Wall St ends sharply higher as earnings optimism fuels risk appetite
QUICK LINKS