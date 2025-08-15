LIVE TV
Home > World > Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Is 'Counting on America' Ahead of Trump-Putin Alaska Summit

Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Is 'Counting on America' Ahead of Trump-Putin Alaska Summit

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy says he's "counting on America" ahead of the Trump-Putin summit, urging a path to peace through trilateral talks. He is also reportedly planning future talks with French President Macron.

As Trump prepares to meet Putin in Alaska, Ukraine's President Zelenskyy says he's counting on America to help bring a just peace and stop Russia's aggression. (Photo: X/@ZelenskyyUa)
As Trump prepares to meet Putin in Alaska, Ukraine's President Zelenskyy says he's counting on America to help bring a just peace and stop Russia's aggression. (Photo: X/@ZelenskyyUa)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 15, 2025 19:57:32 IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that his administration is “counting on America” to help bring an end to Russia’s war on Ukraine. Speaking ahead of the crucial summit between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, he described the meeting as “high stakes” and a potential gateway to more direct peace talks, CNN reported.

“The key thing is that this meeting should open up a real path toward a just peace and a substantive discussion between leaders in a trilateral format — Ukraine, the United States and the Russian side,” Zelenskyy said in a statement, per CNN.

Stressing that “it is time to end the war”, the Ukrainian President further said the “necessary steps must be taken by Russia. We are counting on America,” while adding that he expects to receive an intelligence report on “the current intentions of the Russian side and its preparations for the meeting in Alaska.”

Meanwhile, addressing the situation on the ground, Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian forces were holding the line against Russian advances near Pokrovsk, in the eastern Donetsk region, while adding that Kyiv was sending reinforcements to Dobropillia and other nearby areas.

ALSO READ: Trump Hedges on Security Guarantees, Says He Won’t ‘Negotiate for Ukraine’

“The Russian army continues to suffer significant losses in its attempts to secure more favourable political positions for the Russian leadership at the meeting in Alaska,” Zelenskyy said, according to CNN.

Zelenskyy Plans Meeting with Macron After Alaska Talks

In a separate but related development, Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron have agreed to meet after the Trump-Putin summit “at the moment when it will be the most useful and effective,” according to the Elysee Palace. Earlier this week, Zelenskyy met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

US Public Opinion Shifts in Ukraine’s Favor

A new Chicago Council on Global Affairs poll cited by CNN showed that 62% of Americans support sending military aid to Ukraine — a 10-point rise since March — with Republican support jumping 21 points to 51%.

Support for economic aid is also up, while 73% favour stronger sanctions on Russia. Only 35% back sending American troops to Ukraine, the CNN report stated, citing the poll estimates.

Trump Says He Is ‘Doing This to Save Lives’

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump, while en route to Alaska, told reporters that his push for ending the war isn’t self-serving.

“I am not doing this for my health. OK, I don’t need it… I am doing this to save a lot of lives,” he said, per CNN.

On the consequences if Putin refuses to cooperate, he said, “Yes, it will be very severe,” in reference to economic measures against Moscow.

ALSO READ: Trump-Putin Summit: Alaska’s Journey from Russian Colony to American State

Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Is ‘Counting on America’ Ahead of Trump-Putin Alaska Summit

