Home > World > 'War Has To End': Donald Trump Calls Meeting With Zelenskyy 'Very Good', No Talks On Board Of Peace

‘War Has To End’: Donald Trump Calls Meeting With Zelenskyy ‘Very Good’, No Talks On Board Of Peace

Trump calls meeting with Zelenskyy in Davos ‘very good’; no talks on Board of Peace, focuses on Ukraine conflict.

Trump calls meeting with Zelenskyy in Davos ‘very good’. (Photo: X)
Trump calls meeting with Zelenskyy in Davos ‘very good’. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 22, 2026 19:53:15 IST

‘War Has To End’: Donald Trump Calls Meeting With Zelenskyy ‘Very Good’, No Talks On Board Of Peace

US President Donald Trump on Thursday described his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Davos as “very good,” emphasizing that his message to Russian President Vladimir Putin remains clear: the war in Ukraine must end.

The one-hour meeting, confirmed by the White House, took place on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. After the discussion, Trump spoke briefly to reporters, reiterating his stance on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Despite speculation, neither Trump nor Zelenskyy discussed the possibility of the Ukrainian president joining a “Board of Peace,” according to Zelenskyy’s office. The Ukrainian leader’s spokesperson confirmed that the meeting had concluded without any decisions on this front.

Trump’s comments come amid global efforts to find a resolution to the protracted war in Ukraine, which has drawn international attention and widespread calls for peace. The U.S. president’s message underscores his focus on ending the conflict while maintaining diplomatic pressure on Moscow.

The Davos meeting marks another high-profile engagement for both leaders as they navigate complex geopolitical tensions, with the world closely monitoring developments in Ukraine.

(With Reuters Inputs)

ALSO READ: Why Trump’s Iran Threats at Davos Are Raising Fears of Wider Conflict? POTUS’ Stark Message Sparks Global Concern

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 7:53 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

Tags: Davos 2026russia-ukraine conflictTrump-Zelenskyy meetingUkraine war

'War Has To End': Donald Trump Calls Meeting With Zelenskyy 'Very Good', No Talks On Board Of Peace

‘War Has To End’: Donald Trump Calls Meeting With Zelenskyy ‘Very Good’, No Talks On Board Of Peace

'War Has To End': Donald Trump Calls Meeting With Zelenskyy 'Very Good', No Talks On Board Of Peace
'War Has To End': Donald Trump Calls Meeting With Zelenskyy 'Very Good', No Talks On Board Of Peace
'War Has To End': Donald Trump Calls Meeting With Zelenskyy 'Very Good', No Talks On Board Of Peace
'War Has To End': Donald Trump Calls Meeting With Zelenskyy 'Very Good', No Talks On Board Of Peace

