WATCH: Charlie Kirk’s Wife Erika Kirk Issues First Statement After Husband’s Assassination, Says ‘Will Make Turning Point…’
Home > World > WATCH: Charlie Kirk's Wife Erika Kirk Issues First Statement After Husband's Assassination, Says 'Will Make Turning Point…'

WATCH: Charlie Kirk’s Wife Erika Kirk Issues First Statement After Husband’s Assassination, Says ‘Will Make Turning Point…’

Standing at a podium with a portrait of her husband beside her, Erika expressed deep gratitude to law enforcement, political leaders, and close friends for their support during what she described as the darkest days of her life.

Erika Kirk speaks after husband Charlie’s death. (X/@MAGAVoice)
Erika Kirk speaks after husband Charlie’s death. (X/@MAGAVoice)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 13, 2025 08:30:28 IST

Erika Kirk, wife of late conservative leader and MAGA activist Charlie Kirk, gave her first public address on Friday, just days after her husband was shot and killed during a debate at Utah Valley University.

Standing at a podium with a portrait of her husband beside her, Erika expressed deep gratitude to law enforcement, political leaders, and close friends for their support during what she described as the darkest days of her life.

She thanked authorities for quickly capturing the suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who was arrested after a three-day manhunt. “They worked tirelessly to capture my husband’s assassin so that he can be brought to justice,” she said.

Erika then turned emotional, sharing the personal pain her family is going through. She recounted a heartbreaking moment and said, “When I got home last night, my daughter Gigi ran into my arms. She said, ‘Mommy, I missed you. Where’s daddy?’”

Erika also thanked President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Second Lady Usha Vance for standing by her family. She described them as “dear friends” of her late husband and said their presence had been a source of strength. “You guys honoured my husband so well, bringing him home. You both are tremendous,” she said.

She said he was determined to restore traditional values in America. “If he ever ran for office, he intended to make it his top priority to revive the American family,” she told the audience.

Erika also condemned those behind the assassination, saying, “The evildoers responsible for my husband’s assassination have no idea what they have done.”

She ended her speech with a promise to carry forward his mission. “Charlie, I promise, I will never let your legacy die. I will make Turning Point the biggest it has ever been. He never gave up, and neither will we. One of his mottos was ‘never surrender’—so we will never surrender.”

WATCH: Charlie Kirk’s Wife Erika Kirk Issues First Statement After Husband’s Assassination, Says ‘Will Make Turning Point…’

QUICK LINKS