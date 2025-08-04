Watch: Krasheninnikov Volcano Erupts For First Time In 600 Years After Powerful Russia Earthquake

The recent Russian earthquake is likely leaving its mark with the aftermath developments. According to reports, the Krasheninnikov Volcano, which is located on Russia’s remote Kamchatka Peninsula in the Far East, erupted on the morning of Sunday, August 3.

The eruption reported by agencies and confirmed by Russian scientists is the first confirmed incident in around 600 years.

Olga Girina, head of the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT), said, “this is the first historically confirmed eruption of Krasheninnikov Volcano in 600 years.”

Krasheninnikov Volcanic Smoke Reaches Four Miles High

According to the Kronotsky Nature Reserve, the eruption began around 6 a.m. local time when the team conducting research near the crater observed gas and vapor emissions that signaled the start of volcanic activity. KNR oversees the region that includes eight active volcanoes.

According to the reports and videos that emerged in the aftermath, the eruption produced an ash plume that rose to more than 3.7 miles into the sky. The KNR later confirmed the ash cloud reached nearly four miles in height.

The Krasheninnikov Volcano itself stands at over 1.1 miles (approximately 1.8 kilometers) tall, according to CNN.

Krasheninnikov Volcano Threat For The Local Population

Despite the scale of the eruption, officials emphasized that there is no immediate threat to populated areas. The Kronotsky Reserve reported that employees were promptly evacuated from the area. The volcano is located far from human settlements, minimizing any risk, The New York Times noted.

Vsevolod Yakovlev, acting director of the Kronotsky Nature Reserve, described the rare event as “exciting and fascinating,” in a statement to The New York Times.

Is the Krasheninnikov Volcano Linked to Recent Earthquake in Russia?

Reports and experts claim that the volcanic activity might be related to the recent earthquake that struck the region. Last week, on July 29, a powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia.

Following the earthquake, a separate volcano located on Kamchatka Peninsula, the highly active Klyuchevskoy Volcano, also erupted, Reuters noted.

The russian earthquake has been categorized as among the six strongest ever recorded. It triggered tsunami alerts in several regions, including Hawaii, Guam, Japan, Ecuador, and the U.S. West Coast, The Washington Post reported. USGS recorded at least six aftershocks near Kamchatka, with magnitudes ranging from 5.4 to 6.9.

