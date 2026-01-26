WATCH: Zohran Mamdani Shovels Snow Himself Amid Historic Winter Storm – Video Shows NYC Mayor Helping Stranded Vehicle

Winter Storm: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani took a moment from managing the city’s response to a major winter storm to personally help a vehicle stuck in snow on Myrtle Avenue in Brooklyn.

A video shared on social media shows Mamdani shoveling snow around a van and guiding it out of its trapped position. Responding to the post, the mayor made a lighthearted reference to his inauguration remarks, writing, “as I have said, there is no task too big or no job too small. Happy to lend a hand and help out New Yorkers. Stay safe!”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul also commented on the video, highlighting the mayor’s hands-on approach during the storm.

Historic Winter Storm Affects Millions Across US

The storm, which began Friday and is expected to continue through Monday, has the potential to be historic, impacting more than 235 million Americans across nearly 40 states.

As of Sunday, over 16,000 flights had been canceled, with thousands more anticipated to be grounded over the weekend. Approximately 140 million people, more than 40% of the US population, were under winter storm warnings stretching from New Mexico to New England.

The National Weather Service warned of widespread heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain from the southern Rocky Mountains to New England, urging residents to prepare for several days of harsh weather.

“The snow and the ice will be very, very slow to melt and won’t be going away anytime soon, and that’s going to hinder any recovery efforts,” said Allison Santorelli, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

US Winter Storm: Federal Response and Safety Measures

President Donald Trump approved emergency declarations for at least a dozen states by Saturday, with additional declarations expected. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) pre-positioned staff, search and rescue teams, and essential supplies across several states.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem emphasized caution, urging Americans to minimize travel and stay home if possible.

“We just ask that everyone would be smart, stay home if possible,” Noem said.

