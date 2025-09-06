LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
Home > World > "We are deeply concerned over arrest of our nationals": South Korean FM amid crackdown by US immigration authorities

"We are deeply concerned over arrest of our nationals": South Korean FM amid crackdown by US immigration authorities

"We are deeply concerned over arrest of our nationals": South Korean FM amid crackdown by US immigration authorities

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 22:20:08 IST

Seoul [South Korea] September 6 (ANI): The South Korean government has expressed “deep concern” afte 300 of its nationals were arrested by US immigration authorities at Hyundai manufacturing site in Georgia, Yonhap News reported.

This comes only weeks after Washington and Seoul announced a major trade agreement in July. Last month, speaking to reporters at White House, Trump also called the trade deal with South Korea “historic”.

South Korea’s Foreign Minister Cho Hyun on Saturday chaired an emergency meeting in Seoul, where he confirmed that out of 457 people taken into custody, over 300 were South Koreans, as per Yohnap News.

“We are deeply concerned and feel a heavy sense of responsibility over the arrests of our nationals,” Cho said, adding that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had activated its Overseas Citizens Protection Task Force.

He stressed that the economic activities of South Korean companies investing in the United States should not be “unjustly infringed” upon during law enforcement operations. Cho also instructed officials to provide active consular support for those detained.

During the meeting, Cho said he might personally travel to Washington to raise the issue.

“We will discuss sending a senior foreign ministry official to the site without delay, and, if necessary, I will personally travel to Washington to hold consultations with the U.S. administration,” he said, as per Yonhap News.

According to Yonhap news, First Vice Minister of South Korea, Park Yoon-joo spoke with Allison Hooker, US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs. Park conveyed Seoul’s regret over the arrests and the public disclosure of footage showing South Korean nationals being detained. Hooker assured that the US State Department was “closely monitoring” the situation.

American authorities have described the arrests as part of a criminal probe into alleged violations of immigration and employment rules. Homeland Security officials said those detained included individuals who overstayed visas or entered through visa waiver programmes that prohibited them from working. Most of them are now being held at a detention facility in Folkston, Georgia, Yonhap News further mentioned.

US President Donald Trump, responding to the matter on Friday, defended the crackdown, calling the arrested individuals “illegal aliens” and saying immigration officers were “just doing their job.”

In July, Trump announced that the US and South Korea had reached a “full and complete trade deal,” which included a 15 per cent tariff on South Korean exports, a $350 billion investment commitment to US projects, and $100 billion in energy purchases.

“I am pleased to announce that the United States of America has agreed to a Full and Complete Trade Deal with the Republic of Korea. The Deal is that South Korea will give to the United States $350 Billion Dollars for Investments owned and controlled by the United States, and selected by myself, as President. Additionally, South Korea will purchase $100 Billion Dollars of LNG, or other Energy products and, further, South Korea has agreed to invest a large sum of money for their Investment purposes,” Trump had said.

Sharing details of the agreement, Cho had earlier told ANI that the deal reflected a “win-win” outcome despite global trade tensions. “This is something not unexpected given the rapidly changing situation in global trade. We were able to sort out a problem and make a win-win through these negotiations,” he said during a visit to India in August. (ANI)

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to make every best effort to resolve this issue as soon as possible,” Cho said, and noted that his government is committed to protecting the rights and interests of South Koreans working overseas. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: south koreatrump-immigrationus-south-korea

RELATED News

Indra Jatra: Nepal's living deities start five-day tour of city signaling arriving festive season
Why US Arrested Hundreds of South Korean Workers? What Really Happened – Know the Inside Story!
PM Modi hails Bhutan PM Tobgay's Ayodhya visit, says Shri Ram's ideals give strength worldwide
Exposed! Is Donald Trump Using Presidential Powers Against Opponents? Shocking Details Emerge
UAE supports Egypt's efforts, condemns Netanyahu statements on displacement of Palestinians

LATEST NEWS

INS Kadmatt leads mobile fleet review at Papua New Guinea's 50th Independence Day
Jonathan Bailey announces break from acting
Delhi court grants injunction in Adani defamation case against journalists and websites
"We are deeply concerned over arrest of our nationals": South Korean FM amid crackdown by US immigration authorities
Charlie Sheen says he is open to relationship again, says "Probably not marriage, though"
Daily Horoscope for September 07, 2025: This Zodiac Sign Focus On Internal Growth
"Protecting India's interests is PM Modi's top priority": Union Minister Shekhawat on Trump's appreciative remark on India-US ties
"I feel media has a role to play…": Former IPS officer Amod Kanth recalls efforts for justice in Jessica Lal murder case
‘He Is Currently Fine..’: Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema On Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s Health
"Failure of state, central govt": Bhupesh Baghel on Punjab floods
"We are deeply concerned over arrest of our nationals": South Korean FM amid crackdown by US immigration authorities

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"We are deeply concerned over arrest of our nationals": South Korean FM amid crackdown by US immigration authorities

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"We are deeply concerned over arrest of our nationals": South Korean FM amid crackdown by US immigration authorities
"We are deeply concerned over arrest of our nationals": South Korean FM amid crackdown by US immigration authorities
"We are deeply concerned over arrest of our nationals": South Korean FM amid crackdown by US immigration authorities
"We are deeply concerned over arrest of our nationals": South Korean FM amid crackdown by US immigration authorities

QUICK LINKS