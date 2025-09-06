LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
Home > World > We have had progress in Ariha Shah case, temple visits arranged: MEA

We have had progress in Ariha Shah case, temple visits arranged: MEA

We have had progress in Ariha Shah case, temple visits arranged: MEA

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 03:00:09 IST

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): The government on Friday said that there has been progress in the matter concerning Ariha Shah, the Indian child under foster care in Germany, and it is doing several other things to ensure that her upbringing happens in a cultural environment that is conducive to her.

Answering queries during weekly briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randeep Jaiswal said that the matter was raised when the German Foreign Minister was in the country.

“This was raised when the Foreign Minister of Germany was here. It was also raised when External Affairs Minister visited Germany. We have had progress in this matter. We will shortly give you more details on that. But to tell you that the government attaches high importance to this particular matter. We have had consular visits,” he said.

“The Embassy has been engaged with her, provided her books. We have arranged temple visits, and we are doing several other things to ensure that her upbringing happens in a cultural environment that is conducive to her, and for her full growth and development,” he added.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had raised the issue of Ariha Shah during his talks with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul earlier this week.

“I raised the issue of Ariha Shah, an Indian child who has been in the foster care of German authorities for some time. I underlined to the minister that it is essential her cultural rights are ensured and that she grows up in Indian surroundings. This matter needs to be resolved without further delay, and we had some discussions on this today,” he said.

Ariha Shah was put under the custody of German foster care in September 2021, when she was seven months old, after her grandmother accidentally hurt her. Since then, she has remained in foster care in Germany,

The Indian government has consistently pursued the matter with German authorities, maintaining that the child’s linguistic, cultural, and social environment is crucial for her growth. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: ariha-shahariha-shah-casegerman-foreign-ministergermanymea

RELATED News

PM Modi congratulates Jamaican PM Andrew Holness for his third consecutive victory
"I don't think we have…": Trump responds to his earlier 'India lost to China' remarks
UAE expresses solidarity with Nigeria; offers condolences over victims of capsized boat
Trump Confirms 2026 G20 Summit Destination — Details Inside
US: Trump signs executive order, Pentagon to be now known as 'Department of War'

LATEST NEWS

Three bodies recovered after landslide in Akhara Bazaar: Himachal Pradesh CM
J-K: Police attach vehicle under UAPA in Anantnag
28.5 km-long metro corridor to be built at cost of Rs 5,500 crore in Gurugram
Why Is The Whole Of India Getting Rain, But Not Tamil Nadu?
US: Trump signs executive order, Pentagon to be now known as 'Department of War'
Teachers' Day: PM Modi shares article on remarkable contributions of Savitribai Phule
US Commerce Secretary Predicts India To Apologies and Seek Trade Deal Soon
We have had progress in Ariha Shah case, temple visits arranged: MEA
"Disappointing to hear rhetoric": MP Milind Deora criticises US for risking ties with India
EAM Jaishankar meets Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay in Delhi
We have had progress in Ariha Shah case, temple visits arranged: MEA

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

We have had progress in Ariha Shah case, temple visits arranged: MEA

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

We have had progress in Ariha Shah case, temple visits arranged: MEA
We have had progress in Ariha Shah case, temple visits arranged: MEA
We have had progress in Ariha Shah case, temple visits arranged: MEA
We have had progress in Ariha Shah case, temple visits arranged: MEA

QUICK LINKS