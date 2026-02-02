LIVE TV
Home > World > 'We Voted For You, You Lied': NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Heckled By Angry Supporters After His Indian Origin Mother Mira Nair Appears In Epstein Files, Videos Emerge

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was heckled by a group of his own supporters outside Gracie Mansion after his mother’s name surfaced in the latest Jeffrey Epstein files. Videos show protesters chanting “shame” and accusing the mayor of lacking transparency over the revelations.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 2, 2026 12:08:05 IST

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is facing heckling from a group of his own supporters after his mother’s name appeared in the newly released Jeffrey Epstein files. The confrontation took place outside Gracie Mansion, the official residence of the city’s mayor, where protesters gathered to question Mamdani over what they described as a lack of transparency.

Videos from the scene show residents shouting slogans and confronting the mayor, with repeated chants of “shame” echoing outside the premises.

‘We Know About Your Mum’: Supporters Turn on Mayor Zohran Mamdani

One protester, using a megaphone, could be heard shouting, “we know about your mum,” before adding that they had supported Mamdani during the election and had voted for him. The protester claimed they were “with him” politically but felt betrayed by what they described as undisclosed information.

Another supporter accused Mamdani of misleading voters, saying, “we voted for you… you lied to us,” as others in the group demanded accountability over his family’s alleged connection to the Epstein case.

The protesters collectively shouted “shame,” accusing the mayor of dishonesty and calling for answers regarding the revelations.

Mira Nair In Epstein Files, Zohran Mamdani Faces Heat

The heckling appeared to stem from references in the newly released Epstein files to Mamdani’s mother, acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair. Protesters claimed that her name appearing in the documents raised serious questions that had not been addressed publicly.

Their chants and accusations focused specifically on emails disclosed in the latest document dump, which has reignited scrutiny of individuals linked, directly or indirectly, to Epstein and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Why Is Mira Nair In Epstein Files?

According to records released by the US Department of Justice, Nair attended an afterparty hosted at Ghislaine Maxwell’s townhouse following a film screening.

An email dated October 21, 2009, sent by American publicist Peggy Siegal, states, “just left Ghislaine’s townhouse… after party for film. Bill Clinton and Jeff Bezos were there… Jean Pigozzi, director Mira Nair…etc. Film received tepid reaction although women like it much more… Hillary Swank and Gere at stupid party in Bloomingdales cheap sportwear department… very weird.”

The email further added, “studio went for free party from store and windows for a month… Going to be in Wall Street 2 tomorrow…. more to come. xoxo Peg.”

While the email does not explicitly name the film, it appears to reference Amelia, Nair’s 2009 biographical film based on the life of aviator Amelia Earhart. The movie starred Hillary Swank and Richard Gere.

Massive Epstein Records Release Under Transparency Act

On Friday, the Department of Justice published more than three million additional pages of Epstein-related records under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The legislation was signed into law by President Donald Trump on November 19, 2025.

The latest release includes over 2,000 videos and approximately 1,80,000 images, bringing the total number of publicly released pages to nearly 3.5 million.

First published on: Feb 2, 2026 12:08 PM IST
