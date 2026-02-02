Underwear Pics Next To A Girl: Former UK Minister Peter Mandelson Resigns From Labour Party As Epstein Files Expose Shocking Sleazy Pics

Peter Mandelson resigned his party membership of the Labour Party claiming that he does not want to bring more embarrassment to himself after being questioned once again over his previous association with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein Files: Peter Mandelson’s Picture And Transactions

The former cabinet minister is featured on the most recent set of documents published by the US Department of Justice that includes bank reports indicating that Epstein transferred three amounts of 25,000 dollars to accounts connected to Mandelson in 2003 and 2004. Mandelson wrote in a letter to the general secretary of Labour that the claims were those he considered false and that he had no memory or even any record of having received any such payment. He said that he desired to probe the issue himself as he stepped down from the party in what he termed as the best interest of the party of Labour.

Who Is The Woman Next To Peter Mandelson In The Picture?

Mandelson once again expressed his remorse at ever meeting Epstein and apologised to the women and girls who became victims of abuse, saying he was sorry without qualification. He told me that the recently issued documents were still to be checked and he was not aware whether they were genuine or not. There are also images of Mandelson in underwear near an unknown woman which are redacted, but the fact that he was named or pictured in the papers does not mean that he was misbehaving. Mandelson claimed that he did not remember the context in which the photo was made, and did not understand where and when it was made.

Who Is Peter Mandelson?

There has been rapid political response. According to Labour MP Gordon McKee, the victims of Epstein would be rightly outraged, and Mandelson had done right to step down. Conservative sources condemned Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, who gave Mandelson the opportunity to resign instead of expelling him and demanded a full investigation into his connection with Epstein. Mandelson, an old labour party leader and the UK ambassador to the US had already been fired to that position after being earlier revealed to have been friendly to the scandal tainted financier. He argues that whatever his government did was a wider policy issue and could not be attributed to Epstein and states that he has never engaged in any criminal vice.

