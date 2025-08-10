LIVE TV
Home > World > When Will Bangladesh General Election Be Held? Poll Body Chief Provides Big Update

The election will take place a year and a half after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was removed from power in August 2024 following massive student protests.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 10, 2025 09:03:00 IST

Bangladesh will hold its next general elections in the first week of February 2026, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin announced on Saturday. The exact date will be revealed about two months before the polls, PTI reported.

The election will take place a year and a half after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was removed from power in August 2024 following massive student protests. Since then, the country has been governed by an interim administration led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.

Speaking at an event in Rangpur district, Nasir Uddin said one of the biggest challenges would be restoring public confidence in the electoral process. “People have lost confidence in the election system, the Election Commission and the administrative machinery involved in the process,” he said, as quoted by state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).

The CEC warned of growing voter apathy, saying many citizens have disengaged from voting over the years. However, he assured that the Election Commission was working “tirelessly” to regain trust and would conduct the election strictly according to laws and regulations.

He also noted that Bangladesh’s law and order situation is currently stable, adding that efforts will be made to further improve security so that voters can cast their ballots peacefully and without fear.

Earlier on August 5, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus confirmed that the polls would be held before the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in 2026. He said the interim government would start preparations immediately to ensure the election becomes “memorable” for high voter turnout, peace, and public celebration.

The upcoming polls will be the first major test for the interim government and the Election Commission as they seek to rebuild public trust after years of political turmoil and allegations of unfair elections.

Tags: bangladeshbangladesh electionshome-hero-pos-2

