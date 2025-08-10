LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Zelenskyy Makes Big Claim, Accuses Putin Of ‘Trying To Sell’ Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire For ‘Highest Price’

Zelenskyy Makes Big Claim, Accuses Putin Of ‘Trying To Sell’ Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire For ‘Highest Price’

In a video message posted on X, Zelenskyy said Putin’s approach was a tactic to avoid international sanctions while securing control over occupied areas.

Zelensky blasts Russian president over ceasefire
Zelensky blasts Russian president over ceasefire

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 10, 2025 08:35:10 IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday (August 10) accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of trying to “legalise” the occupation of Ukrainian territories under the guise of negotiating a ceasefire.

In a video message posted on X, Zelenskyy said Putin’s approach was a tactic to avoid international sanctions while securing control over occupied areas. He claimed the Russian leader wanted to “exchange a pause in the war, in the killings, for the legalisation of the occupation of our land.”

Zelenskyy warned that Russia was attempting to gain territorial advantage for a second time, referring to the annexation of Crimea in 2014. “Now we will not allow his second attempt,” he said.

The Ukrainian president stressed that any end to the war must be fair and just, and that this outcome depends on Russia’s actions. He said Ukraine and its allies share the same view on the need for a ceasefire, but “only one actor stands against this — Putin.”

According to Zelenskyy, “His only card is the ability to kill, and he is trying to sell the cessation of killings at the highest possible price.”

Zelenskyy also praised US President Donald Trump’s mediation efforts, saying the US leader had both the tools and determination to help end the war. He noted that Ukraine had backed every proposal from Trump since February. “I have not heard any partners express doubts about America’s ability to ensure that the war ends,” Zelenskyy said.

Calling for immediate action, the Ukrainian leader insisted that Ukraine needs “a real, lasting peace” rather than a temporary pause. “Not a ceasefire sometime in the future, in months, but immediately,” he said.

The war between Russia and Ukraine is now in its fourth year, with no clear resolution in sight.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump To Invite Zelenskyy To Alaska Amid Putin’s Visit? Here’s What We Know So Far

RELATED News

US-Pak Resource Deal Risks Deepening Conflict in Balochistan
Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?

LATEST NEWS

Breaking: India, Pakistan Navy To Exercise Separately In Arabian Sea Just Before Independence Day
Eknath Shinde Dismisses Rift Rumours, Says Delhi Visits Aim at Maharashtra’s Development
After Spirit, Deepika Padukone Quits The Intern Remake With Amitabh Bachchan After Years Of Delay
The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
PM Modi Hails ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign For Phenomenal Participation | Know Why It Was Launched
Rajnath Singh Cites Ramayana, Warns ‘Provokers Will Not Be Spared’ In Defence Of Operation Sindoor
Chad Michael Murray Recalls Family Calling In Priest For His Last Rites After Being On Deathbed: I Was A Skeleton
Chanakyapuri: One Dead And Another Critically Injured After Speeding Thar Hits Them
Want To Become Unrecognizable In Just One Month? Start With These Healthy Habits
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?
Zelenskyy Makes Big Claim, Accuses Putin Of ‘Trying To Sell’ Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire For ‘Highest Price’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Zelenskyy Makes Big Claim, Accuses Putin Of ‘Trying To Sell’ Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire For ‘Highest Price’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Zelenskyy Makes Big Claim, Accuses Putin Of ‘Trying To Sell’ Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire For ‘Highest Price’
Zelenskyy Makes Big Claim, Accuses Putin Of ‘Trying To Sell’ Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire For ‘Highest Price’
Zelenskyy Makes Big Claim, Accuses Putin Of ‘Trying To Sell’ Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire For ‘Highest Price’
Zelenskyy Makes Big Claim, Accuses Putin Of ‘Trying To Sell’ Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire For ‘Highest Price’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?