Zelenskyy Makes Big Claim, Accuses Putin Of ‘Trying To Sell’ Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire For ‘Highest Price’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday (August 10) accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of trying to “legalise” the occupation of Ukrainian territories under the guise of negotiating a ceasefire.

In a video message posted on X, Zelenskyy said Putin’s approach was a tactic to avoid international sanctions while securing control over occupied areas. He claimed the Russian leader wanted to “exchange a pause in the war, in the killings, for the legalisation of the occupation of our land.”

Zelenskyy warned that Russia was attempting to gain territorial advantage for a second time, referring to the annexation of Crimea in 2014. “Now we will not allow his second attempt,” he said.

The Ukrainian president stressed that any end to the war must be fair and just, and that this outcome depends on Russia’s actions. He said Ukraine and its allies share the same view on the need for a ceasefire, but “only one actor stands against this — Putin.”

According to Zelenskyy, “His only card is the ability to kill, and he is trying to sell the cessation of killings at the highest possible price.”

Zelenskyy also praised US President Donald Trump’s mediation efforts, saying the US leader had both the tools and determination to help end the war. He noted that Ukraine had backed every proposal from Trump since February. “I have not heard any partners express doubts about America’s ability to ensure that the war ends,” Zelenskyy said.

Calling for immediate action, the Ukrainian leader insisted that Ukraine needs “a real, lasting peace” rather than a temporary pause. “Not a ceasefire sometime in the future, in months, but immediately,” he said.

The war between Russia and Ukraine is now in its fourth year, with no clear resolution in sight.

