Home > World > White House Commands Federal Agents to Guard Washington DC Streets Every Minute

Federal agents and 800 National Guard troops will patrol Washington, DC, day and night under Trump’s federal takeover, citing a “criminal emergency.” Critics note violent crime is at a 30-year low and question whether the move is necessary or politically motivated.

Donald Trump has deployed 800 National Guard personnel in Washington DC
Donald Trump has deployed 800 National Guard personnel in Washington DC

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 14, 2025 06:56:16 IST

Federal agents in Washington, DC, will patrol the city both day and night, with a “significantly higher” presence expected Wednesday night, the White House said. In recent days, small groups of federal officers have been visible in scattered areas, but authorities said the deployment will now be larger, according to the Associated Press.

The announcement follows the first day of the federal takeover of the city’s police department, when federal law enforcement and local officers made 23 arrests. However, DC Council member Christina Henderson described the arrests as mostly traffic stops. “Looking at this list, they sound like a normal Saturday night in any big city,” she said.

Donald Trump Imposed Federal Control of Washington DC Citing Increase in Crime

President Donald Trump activated National Guard troops and assumed federal control of Washington on Monday, declaring a “criminal emergency” in the city. The takeover was authorized under the District of Columbia Home Rule Act, which allows the president to take control of the city’s police for up to 30 days during an emergency.

Trump has deployed 800 National Guard personnel, claiming the city has become “lawless.” He also said he would ask Republican lawmakers in Congress to extend federal control over the police beyond the 30-day period.

Regional Law Enforcement Authorities Say Crime in Washington DC Is Lowest in 30 Years

Before the takeover, Trump stated that crime in Washington, DC, was at emergency levels and that only federal intervention could address the situation. District leaders, however, have pointed to data showing that violent crime is at a 30-year low, following a spike two years ago, according to the Associated Press.

Trump has previously suggested similar federal intervention could be applied to other Democratic-run cities, like Chicago, citing high crime levels as justification.

This decision by Trump has given rise to the debate over the necessity and scope of federal control.

Tags: Washington DCwhite house

