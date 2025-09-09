White House ‘Deported Edition’ Labubu Meme: Who Is The Mystery Target?

The White House’s official X account has shared an image that has stirred debate online. The post displayed a Labubu-style box labeled as the “Deported Edition Labubu,” featuring a cartoon illustration of a man in handcuffs. The box carried inscriptions such as “Sexual Predator, Illegal Alien, Arrested by ICE,” along with a bold “Deported!” sticker at the bottom.

The caption to the post read, “WTF. Maybe Labubus are demonic,” followed by a red devil emoji.

Labubu Inspired Post Has Connection to ICE Arrest

The post appeared to be a reference to the arrest of Cristian Soto-Galeano, a Guatemalan national taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in New Orleans. ICE stated that Soto-Galeano had previously been convicted of indecent behavior with a juvenile and sentenced to two years in prison. He was recently detained for federal deportation proceedings.

ICE had earlier released a photo showing Soto-Galeano shackled beside an officer. The White House post seemed to recreate this image in the format of a Labubu-like collectible “box.”

ICE Statement on Deportation

Following the arrest, ICE New Orleans issued a statement pledging its commitment to community safety. The agency said it “remains committed to protecting communities” by pursuing individuals who pose risks to public security.

The White House’s decision to present the case through a Labubu-style meme format amplified attention around the deportation, tying a popular social media collectible to its broader messaging on immigration enforcement.

Meme Culture in White House

The “Deported Edition Labubu” post adds to a series of meme-driven communication strategies by the Trump administration. In earlier instances, the White House circulated an AI-generated image of President Donald Trump portrayed as a muscular Superman soaring through the sky, accompanied by the caption:

“The symbol of hope. Truth. Justice. The American Way. Superman Trump.”

More recently, the administration shared another AI-generated depiction of Trump, this time styled as a heavily built, patriotic Jedi.

