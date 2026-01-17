LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is Ajay Banga? Indian-Origin World Bank Chief Named On Trump-Led Gaza ‘Board Of Peace’

US President Donald Trump’s administration has unveiled a seven-member ‘Board of Peace’ to steer Gaza’s reconstruction and transitional governance after years of war. Indian-origin World Bank President Ajay Banga has been named among the founding members of the high-profile panel.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: January 17, 2026 16:18:47 IST

Who is  Ajay Banga? US President Trump’s administration has announced the formation of a seven-member ‘Board of Peace’ to oversee the reconstruction and transitional governance of Gaza, with Indian-origin banker Ajay Banga also in the list. The move is to plan to demilitarise and rebuild the war-ravaged enclave. The board will be chaired by US President Donald Trump and is tasked with guiding Gaza’s recovery after a two-year war between Israel and Hamas that left widespread devastation.

Who All Are On The Gaza Board Of Peace Other Than Ajay Banga?

According to the White House, the board brings together prominent global figures from politics, diplomacy and finance.

Among its members is Indian-origin World Bank Group President Ajay Banga. Other members include US Secretary Marco Rubio, Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Sir Tony Blair, Marc Rowan and Robert Gabriel.

Ajay Banga is one of the seven founding executive members of the board and currently serves as the 14th President of the World Bank Group.

Why Was Ajay Banga Picked For The Gaza Board Of Peace Role?

Ajay Banga was nominated to lead the World Bank Group by former US President Joe Biden in February 2023 and began his five-year term on June 2, 2023. He is the first person of South Asian descent to head the World Bank.

According to the World Bank Group’s official website, Banga took on the role with the aim “to transform the 80-year-old institution into a faster, more efficient, and more impactful partner in development.” H

His professional career spans more than four decades across consumer products, finance, banking and technology.

As per a report by ANI, Banga also served as a member of former US President Barack Obama’s Commission on Enhancing National Cybersecurity.

Who Is Ajay Banga?

Over the years, Ajay Banga has received several national and international honours for his contributions to global business and development. These include the Foreign Policy Association Medal in 2012 and India’s Padma Shri Award in 2016.

In 2019, he was awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor and the Business Council for International Understanding’s Global Leadership Award. He has also received the Distinguished Friends of Singapore Public Service Star.

Banga was born in 1959 in Khadki, a small town in Maharashtra, into a Sikh family. He completed his Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in economics from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, in 1981, and later earned a postgraduate degree in management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

Separate PalestinianTchnocratic Committee for Day-to-Day Governance

Under the US plan, the daily administration of Gaza will not be handled directly by the Board of Peace. Instead, a separate Palestinian technocratic committee comprising 15 members will manage day-to-day governance.

The White House said the committee will be led by Dr. Ali Sha’ath, a Palestinian from Gaza who has previously held several positions within the Palestinian Authority. The panel’s primary mandate will be to restore essential public services and institutions in order to stabilise life in Gaza.

The White House announced that Nickolay Mladenov, a Bulgarian politician and diplomat, will serve as the high representative for Gaza. Mladenov previously served as the United Nations special coordinator for the Middle East peace process.

Also Read: 

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 4:17 PM IST
QUICK LINKS