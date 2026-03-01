LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is Ayatollah Arafi? Senior Shia Cleric, 'Trusted Loyalist' Of Islamic Republic Picked As Iran's Interim Supreme Leader After Ali Khamenei's Death In US-Israel Strike

Who Is Ayatollah Arafi? Senior Shia Cleric, ‘Trusted Loyalist’ Of Islamic Republic Picked As Iran’s Interim Supreme Leader After Ali Khamenei’s Death In US-Israel Strike

Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, senior Shia cleric, appointed Iran’s interim Supreme Leader after Ali Khamenei’s death in US-Israel strike.

Ayatollah Alireza Arafi steps into Iran’s top leadership role as interim Supreme Leader. (Photo: NewsX, X)
Ayatollah Alireza Arafi steps into Iran’s top leadership role as interim Supreme Leader. (Photo: NewsX, X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 1, 2026 16:25:22 IST

Who Is Ayatollah Arafi? Senior Shia Cleric, ‘Trusted Loyalist’ Of Islamic Republic Picked As Iran’s Interim Supreme Leader After Ali Khamenei’s Death In US-Israel Strike

Iran has entered a historic and deeply uncertain phase following the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in a reported US-Israel military strike on Tehran.

In response, the Islamic Republic has invoked Article 111 of its Constitution, triggering the formation of an interim leadership council to temporarily assume the sweeping powers of the Supreme Leader until a permanent successor is chosen.

At the centre of this transition is Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, a senior Shia cleric widely regarded as a trusted loyalist of the Islamic Republic. His appointment as the jurist member of the emergency council places him among the three most powerful figures in Iran at a time of war and internal upheaval.

How Iran’s Interim Leadership Structure Works

Under Iran’s constitutional framework, if the office of the Supreme Leader becomes vacant, a three-member council takes over leadership responsibilities. This interim body consists of the sitting president, the head of the judiciary, and a religious jurist selected from the Guardian Council.

Arafi now serves alongside President Masoud Pezeshkian and Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei. Together, they temporarily wield the authority that was previously concentrated in Khamenei’s hands, including oversight of the armed forces, judiciary, and key state institutions. Their mandate is to ensure continuity and stability until the Assembly of Experts elects a new Supreme Leader.

A Powerful Figure Within Iran’s Clerical System

Born in 1959, Arafi has long been embedded in Iran’s religious establishment. Prior to this emergency appointment, he simultaneously held three of the most influential clerical roles in the country.

He serves as the director of Iran’s nationwide Islamic seminary system, is a member of the powerful Guardian Council that vets legislation and election candidates, and sits on the Assembly of Experts, the 88-member body constitutionally tasked with appointing and supervising the Supreme Leader.

His previous leadership of Al-Mustafa International University in Qom further strengthened his credentials. The institution plays a key role in promoting Iran’s religious teachings and ideological outreach abroad, positioning Arafi as both a domestic religious authority and an international representative of the Islamic Republic’s clerical vision.

Why He Is Seen as a ‘Trusted Loyalist’

Arafi’s rise to the interim leadership council signals ideological continuity rather than change. Deeply rooted in Qom’s traditional clerical hierarchy, he has consistently aligned himself with the Islamic Republic’s foundational principles.

Within conservative political and security circles, he is viewed as a reliable guardian of the system who is unlikely to push for structural reforms during a period of instability.

Unlike military commanders or political heavyweights with independent power bases, Arafi’s authority stems from religious legitimacy and institutional influence. That makes him a stabilising figure in the eyes of the regime’s core establishment as Iran navigates both external conflict and internal transition.

What Happens Next for Iran?

While Arafi now shares temporary leadership of the country, his role is officially transitional. The Assembly of Experts, of which he is a member, will convene to select a permanent successor to Khamenei. Until then, the interim council is responsible for governing the state and directing Iran’s response to escalating regional tensions.

Ayatollah Alireza Arafi’s appointment places him at the heart of one of the most consequential moments in modern Iranian history. Whether he remains a stopgap figure or emerges as a long-term contender for the nation’s top post will depend on the decisions taken in the coming weeks behind closed doors in Tehran.

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 4:25 PM IST
