Who Is Brandon Gill? US Congressman Sparks Row With ‘Islamisation’ Remarks on Dallas; How Wife Danielle D’Souza Gill Connected to Indian Roots

US Congressman Brandon Gill has sparked controversy after alleging “Islamisation” in parts of Dallas, Texas, claiming that local communities are being “fundamentally transformed.” his remarks, made during a recent interview and amplified on social media, have drawn sharp reactions online, with critics accusing him of making inflammatory and unsubstantiated claims.

A US lawmaker has claimed that certain areas of Texas are undergoing what he described as “Islamisation,” arguing that some local spaces no longer resemble “feels like you’re in Pakistan, not Dallas”.

Speaking in an interview with Real America’s Voice on Friday, Congressman Bradon Gill said he frequently hears from constituents who are “deeply concerned” about changes in the Dallas area. He alleged that communities and cultural spaces are being “fundamentally transformed,” adding that both he and his voters are troubled by what they perceive as rapid shifts in the region.

Brandon Gill, a Republican aligned with former President Donald Trump, also said residents have reported mosques being established near properties their families have owned for generations. He further stated that some constituents feel as though visiting certain malls in Dallas “feels like you’re in Pakistan, not Dallas, Texas,” describing the situation as problematic.

Who Is Brandon Gill?

Brandon Gill was born in 1994, an American politician and media proprietor currently serving as the U.S. Representative for Texas’ 26th Congressional District. He is a member of the Republican Party who assumed office on January 3, 2025, and is presently the youngest Republican member of Congress.

He grew up on a cattle ranch in Eula, Texas, and graduated cum laude with degrees in Economics and History. Before entering politics, he worked as an investment banker at Nomura Securities and founded the conservative news outlet D.C. Enquirer in 2022.

How Brandon Gill’s Wife Danielle D’Souza Gill Connected to Indian Roots

Brandon Gill’s Wife Danielle D’Souza Gill, is of Indian origin and is the daughter of Indian-American conservative commentator and Trump ally Dinesh D’Souza.

Following Gill’s recent remarks, several users on X reacted by linking his comments to his wife’s background. One user sarcastically wrote, “Dude is so used to living in New Delhi that it is now second nature for him to hate Pakistan,” while another suggested he mentioned Pakistan specifically “to keep his Indian wife happy.”

Some social media users also resurfaced past comments allegedly made by Danielle about Muslims. The couple had previously faced criticism over remarks directed at Indian-origin Democrat Zohran Mamdani during his New York City mayoral campaign, which he eventually won.

