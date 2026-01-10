LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is Judge Arun Subramanian? Indian-American Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s $10B Funding Freeze, Faces Xenophobic MAGA Backlash

Who Is Judge Arun Subramanian? Indian-American Federal Judge Blocks Trump's $10B Funding Freeze, Faces Xenophobic MAGA Backlash

Indian-American Judge Arun Subramanian has temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s freeze on $10B in social safety net funding. The move restores federal grants to five Democratic-led states, including New York and California. The ruling has triggered online backlash from MAGA supporters, targeting the judge with xenophobic attacks.

Indian-American judge blocks Trump’s $10B social safety net freeze, faces MAGA backlash online. Photos: X.
Indian-American judge blocks Trump’s $10B social safety net freeze, faces MAGA backlash online. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: January 10, 2026 14:18:28 IST

Who Is Judge Arun Subramanian? Indian-American Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s $10B Funding Freeze, Faces Xenophobic MAGA Backlash

Arun Subramanian, an Indian-American federal judge, on Friday temporarily halted the Trump administration’s freeze on $10 billion in social safety net funding, restoring federal grants to five Democratic-led states. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) had announced earlier this week that the freeze, affecting California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, and New York, was implemented due to “serious concerns about widespread fraud and misuse of taxpayer dollars in state-administered programs.”

The states, however, warned that the freeze was already creating “operational chaos,” according to The Associated Press. Programs impacted include the Child Care and Development Fund, the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, and the Social Services Block Grant, which provides funding for a variety of programs serving low-income families with children.

Judge Arun Subramanian Grants Temporary Restraining Order

District Judge Arun Subramanian granted the states’ request for a temporary restraining order, aiming to “protect the status quo” while the case is litigated. The order will expire in 14 days unless further court action is taken.

“This decision is a critical victory for families whose lives have been upended by this administration’s cruelty. From childcare to shelter services for survivors of domestic violence, these funds provide resources that hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers depend on,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James (D).

She added, “This illegal funding freeze should have never happened, and I will keep fighting to uphold the law and protect funding that our communities need.”

The funding freeze by HHS followed revelations of a major welfare fraud scandal in Minnesota, which had drawn Republican scrutiny.

Judge  Arun Subramanian Faces Online Backlash From Donald Trump Loyalists MAGA

Judge  Arun Subramanian’s ruling has made him a target of harsh criticism from MAGA supporters, showing a troubling trend in which judges of Indian origin face xenophobic backlash for rulings blocking Trump-era policies.

On platforms such as X, critics labeled Subramanian a “Biden appointee” and a “DEI hire,” suggesting he was selected for his ethnicity rather than merit. Some posts escalated to overt xenophobia, calling him an “anchor baby” and demanding his deportation to India, despite his U.S. citizenship.

Others accused him of “judicial insurrection” and claimed he was shielding “Somali scams.” Stephen Miller, a senior Trump adviser, described the ruling as forcing Americans to “fund infinite refugee daycare scams,” framing it as anti-American.

Who Is Federal Judge Arun Subramanian?

Arun Srinivas Subramanian, born in 1979 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Indian immigrant parents, has built a notable legal career. His father worked as a control systems engineer, and his mother was a bookkeeper.

 Arun Subramanian earned a Bachelor of Arts from Case Western Reserve University and a Juris Doctor (JD) from Columbia Law School in 2004. He is the first South Asian judge appointed to the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Also Read: After Maduro, Is Vladimir Putin Next? Trump’s Cryptic Reply When Asked If Russian President Could Be Captured Like Venezuelan President

First published on: Jan 10, 2026 2:18 PM IST
Who Is Judge Arun Subramanian? Indian-American Federal Judge Blocks Trump's $10B Funding Freeze, Faces Xenophobic MAGA Backlash

Who Is Judge Arun Subramanian? Indian-American Federal Judge Blocks Trump's $10B Funding Freeze, Faces Xenophobic MAGA Backlash

Who Is Judge Arun Subramanian? Indian-American Federal Judge Blocks Trump's $10B Funding Freeze, Faces Xenophobic MAGA Backlash
Who Is Judge Arun Subramanian? Indian-American Federal Judge Blocks Trump's $10B Funding Freeze, Faces Xenophobic MAGA Backlash
Who Is Judge Arun Subramanian? Indian-American Federal Judge Blocks Trump's $10B Funding Freeze, Faces Xenophobic MAGA Backlash
Who Is Judge Arun Subramanian? Indian-American Federal Judge Blocks Trump's $10B Funding Freeze, Faces Xenophobic MAGA Backlash

QUICK LINKS