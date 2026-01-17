LIVE TV
Who Is Sanjay Kaushik? Indian Businessman Arrested In US For Illegal Export Of Aviation Gear To Russia

Who Is Sanjay Kaushik? Indian Businessman Arrested In US For Illegal Export Of Aviation Gear To Russia

A New Delhi businessman, Sanjay Kaushik, has been sentenced to 30 months in a US prison for plotting to illegally export sensitive aviation equipment to Russia by falsely claiming it was meant for India. US authorities said the pre-planned scheme undermined national security and involved deliberately evading strict American export control laws.

January 17, 2026 18:15:24 IST

A New Delhi-based businessman, 58-year-old Sanjay Kaushik, has been sentenced to 30 months in a US federal prison for illegally trying to export controlled aviation components to Russia which violated American export control laws. Kaushik’s case has drawn attention because it involved sensitive aircraft technology and a deliberate strategy to evade US national security regulations. Kaushik, is the managing partner of New Delhi-based Arezo Aviation, a company involved in aviation services including charter flights and distribution of aircraft parts.

According to reports, Kaushik was arrested in Miami, Florida, on October 17, 2024, after a criminal complaint and arrest warrant had been issued against him. He has remained in custody since then and in October 2025 he pleaded guilty to conspiring with others to export aviation parts with civilian and military applications to Russia. 

Sanjay Kaushik had pre-planned the scheme

According to US authorities, Kaushik and his associates had been conspiring since early September 2023 to obtain aerospace goods and technology from the United States for Russian customers. Under the plan, they repeatedly purchased aviation components from an Oregon-based supplier under false pretences and claimed that the parts were for his India-based company and intended for use in India, when in fact they were destined for users in Russia.

Reports said that, one of the items was an Attitude and Heading Reference System (AHRS) which is a critical device that provides navigation and flight control data for aircraft. Such systems are strictly controlled and require a licence from the US Department of Commerce before they can be exported to countries such as Russia. To secure this licence, Kaushik and his co-conspirators falsely claimed the system would be used in a civilian helicopter and that his Indian company was the ultimate purchaser.

However, prosecutors said the intention was always to route the component through India and then ship it on to Russia. One federal judge prevented the AHRS from being exported, and it was ultimately detained before it could leave the United States.

US Officials say Sanjay Kaushik undermined US national security

US officials made strong statements about the seriousness of the crime. US Attorney for the District of Oregon Scott E. Bradford said that “This was no lapse in judgment. It was a calculated, profit-driven scheme involving repeated transactions, substantial gains, and coordination with foreign co-conspirators, including sanctioned Russian entities. This defendant sought, on multiple occasions, to undermine safeguards critical to US national security and foreign policy for his own personal gain.”

Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg added: “Those who scheme to circumvent US export control laws — especially when it involves technologies with military applications — will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” He stressed that the *security of the United States demands that perpetrators of deceitful schemes like this one are held accountable for their actions.”

Sanjay Kaushik chose not to seek release after his arrest in Miami. Under US law, he now faces his 30-month prison sentence followed by 36 months of supervised release.  He had originally faced potential penalties of up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $1 million or more per charge before his guilty plea.

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 6:15 PM IST
Who Is Sanjay Kaushik? Indian Businessman Arrested In US For Illegal Export Of Aviation Gear To Russia

