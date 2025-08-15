LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Why Trump’s Special Envoy For Ukraine Isn’t Attending Putin Meeting in Alaska

Why Trump’s Special Envoy For Ukraine Isn’t Attending Putin Meeting in Alaska

Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, will not attend the Alaska summit with Russian leader Putin, raising European concerns. Russia sees Kellogg as too pro-Ukraine. Meanwhile, European leaders are pushing Trump for firm stances on Ukraine's borders, ceasefire conditions and security guarantees.

Trump's Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg won't attend the Putin meeting in Alaska due to Russian objections. (Photo: X/@generalkellogg)
Trump's Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg won't attend the Putin meeting in Alaska due to Russian objections. (Photo: X/@generalkellogg)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 15, 2025 21:47:00 IST

As US President Donald Trump headed to Alaska for a potentially pivotal summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, one key figure was notably absent from the delegation: Keith Kellogg, Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, according to a CNN report published Friday.

Why Kellogg Isn’t at the Table

Kellogg, a retired US general and the Trump administration’s primary point person on Ukraine, isn’t attending the Alaska summit because he is seen by Moscow as “too sympathetic” towards Ukraine — a perception that could have made his presence counterproductive,” CNN quoted a senior American official as saying.

According to the US media network, Kellogg has already briefed Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on his discussions with Ukrainian officials. The Trump administration, for its part, has, in fact, stressed that the briefing in turn has ensured Trump is fully informed.

One official also pointed out that Rubio isnt viewed as soft on Russia, recalling his past statements calling Putin a war criminal during his time on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, as reported by CNN.

European Allies Express Concerns

Kelloggs exclusion, however, has reportedly rattled some European leaders. He had hoped to be there, and he should be there, a European official told CNN, calling it a loss not to have Kelloggs insights at the table. According to the official, Kellogg has the best grasp of what Ukraine might realistically accept in a deal.

According to the report, Kellogg is likely to be included in any future trilateral talks involving the US, Russia and Ukraine.

A Long Summit Ahead

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said the Trump-Putin meeting could last at least six to seven hours, Russian state media RIA Novosti reported. The summit will begin with one-on-one talks aided by interpreters, followed by wider discussions over a working lunch with aides, although its still unclear which American aides will be involved.

What Europe Wants From Trump

European leaders are closely watching Trump, worried that Putin might steer him back to a more accommodating stance. In a joint statement, France, Germany and the UK outlined their main expectations that reportedly include:

  • Peace talks must only begin after a ceasefire or lasting end to hostilities.
  • If Russia refuses, new sanctions should follow.
  • Borders must not be redrawn by force, the EU leaders said in a clear rejection of Trumps earlier comment suggesting that there will be some land swapping going on.
  • Ukraines security guarantees must be strong and credible, and Russia shouldn‘t have a veto over Ukraine joining the NATO or the European Union.

RELATED News

John Bolton Issues Big Statement After Alaska Summit: ‘Trump Did Not Lose, Putin Clearly Won’
Global Inflation Crisis: 10 Countries With the Worst Inflation in 2025
‘Long and Substantive’: Zelenskyy, Trump Align on Next Steps for Ukraine Peace
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
‘Fake’ Putin Spotted at Alaska Summit? Conspiracy Theories Flood Internet

LATEST NEWS

Not Sai Pallavi! This Actress Was Offered Ranbir Kapoor’s Rs 4000 Crore ‘Ramayana’
Not Sai Pallavi! This Actress Was Offered Ranbir Kapoor’s Rs 4000 Crore ‘Ramayana’
Carlos Alcaraz Battles Heat And Andrey Rublev To Enter Cincinnati Semi-Finals
La Liga Match Day 2, Barcelona vs Mallorca: Predicted Lineups, When And Where To Watch In India
Shocking Love Story: Actress Falls in Love with 13-Year-Old Co-Star, Father Broke the Relationship
Supreme Court’s Stray Dog Ban Ignites Monali Thakur’s Breakdown, ‘Human Race Ko Itna Entitlement Milta Kaha Se hai’
Hugo Ekitike Shines in Anfield Thriller as Liverpool’s New Era Begins with Chaos and Emotion
New Coach, New Vibe: Khalid Jamil Assembles 22 Players For Bengaluru Bootcamp
‘A Conspiracy Is Being Hatched…..’: Karnataka DY CM DK Shivakumar On Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case
IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert
Why Trump’s Special Envoy For Ukraine Isn’t Attending Putin Meeting in Alaska

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Trump’s Special Envoy For Ukraine Isn’t Attending Putin Meeting in Alaska

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Trump’s Special Envoy For Ukraine Isn’t Attending Putin Meeting in Alaska
Why Trump’s Special Envoy For Ukraine Isn’t Attending Putin Meeting in Alaska
Why Trump’s Special Envoy For Ukraine Isn’t Attending Putin Meeting in Alaska
Why Trump’s Special Envoy For Ukraine Isn’t Attending Putin Meeting in Alaska

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?