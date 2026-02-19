LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Imad Wasim Afghanistan women rights Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Imad Wasim Afghanistan women rights Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Imad Wasim Afghanistan women rights Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Imad Wasim Afghanistan women rights
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Imad Wasim Afghanistan women rights Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Imad Wasim Afghanistan women rights Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Imad Wasim Afghanistan women rights Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Imad Wasim Afghanistan women rights
LIVE TV
Home > World > Will Donald Trump Give The Green Light To Strike Iran This Weekend As US Military Build Up Increases In The Region?

Will Donald Trump Give The Green Light To Strike Iran This Weekend As US Military Build Up Increases In The Region?

The US military is fully prepared to strike Iran as early as this weekend, with warships, fighter jets and two aircraft carriers deployed in the Middle East. However, President Donald Trump has not yet made the final decision.

US Could Strike Iran This Weekend (Image: AI generated)
US Could Strike Iran This Weekend (Image: AI generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: February 19, 2026 15:38:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Will Donald Trump Give The Green Light To Strike Iran This Weekend As US Military Build Up Increases In The Region?

The United States military is reportedly ready to launch an attack on Iran as early as this weekend, but President Donald Trump has not yet made the final call, several US news outlets have said. The situation is tense and unfolding, with both military and diplomatic efforts running side by side.

According to reports from multiple outlets, American commanders have informed the White House that forces are in place and prepared for possible military action against Iran “as soon as Saturday.” However, Trump has been weighing his options, and advisors remain divided. One source told reporters that “He is spending a lot of time thinking about this.”

The reports say Trump has privately argued both for and against military action, and is polling aides and foreign leaders before deciding whether to give the order. It’s not yet clear if a decision will come before the weekend ends.

You Might Be Interested In

Huge US Military Build-up By Trump

The reason the US might be ready to strike so soon is that Washington has sent a huge amount of military hardware to the Middle East. There are now 13 American warships in the region, including the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, nine destroyers, and three littoral combat ships. More vessels are on the way, officials say.

Another aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, is moving from the Atlantic through the Caribbean toward the Middle East, carrying fighters and support aircraft. It’s rare to have two carriers in that region at the same time, however Donald Trump has sent strong signals to Iran. 

Flight-tracking data shows a large number of fighter jets that include F-22 Raptors, F-15s, F-16s as well as KC-135 refueling planes and warning aircraft operating in the area.

Why This Is Happening

Trump has repeatedly warned Iran that if it doesn’t agree to a new nuclear deal, the United States could take military action. He tore up the old 2018 deal during his previous term, and the new negotiations haven’t yet produced a replacement for the old one. 

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said there has been “a little bit of progress,” but the US and Iran are still “very far apart on some issues.” She added that there are “many reasons and arguments that one could make for a strike against Iran,” but that Tehran “would be very wise to make a deal.”

Last year, Trump ordered strikes on Iranian nuclear sites during a conflict that involved Israel, and he has used threats of force before to try to influence Tehran’s choices.

At the moment, the US is ready for a possible strike, but it’s still waiting on Trump’s decision.

Also Read: Amid Growing US Tensions, Iran Turns Key Nuclear Facilities Into Bunkers; Satellite Images Reveal Fortification Of Sites

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 3:20 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-2iran-uslatest news

RELATED News

UK’s Ex-Prince Andrew Arrested Over ‘Misconduct In Public Office’ Amid Epstein Files Bombshell

Yoon Suk Yeol’s Reckless Power Grab: Ex-South Korean President Gets Life In Prison For Attempting To Crush Political Rivals- Martial Law Case Explained

After Massive Trolling Over “I Condom The Attack” Typo, Pakistan Now Mocked For Misspelling ‘Unites States’ In Shehbaz Sharif US Visit Post

Bangladesh Murder Accused Detained At Delhi Airport After Boasting In Viral Video About Killing Hindu Cop, Was Heading To Finland

Who Is Carlos Turcios? MAGA Activist’s ‘3rd World Aliens’ Remark On Hanuman Statue In Texas Sparks Massive Outrage

LATEST NEWS

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Out For 2nd Year Students, Here’s How To Download Admit Card, Direct Link Here

Irfan Pathan Mocks Sahibzada Farhan’s T20 World Cup Century vs Namibia, Says “Kamaal Hai”

Why The Stock Market Was Down Today? Rising Oil Prices And Geopolitical Tensions Trigger Sharp Drop In Sensex And Nifty

Who Is Shwetambari Bhatt? Supreme Court Grants Bail To Vikram Bhatt’s Wife In Multi-Crore Cheating Case

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Isha Koppikar: These Bollywood Divas Ruled The Power Dressing At Its Finest

Shocking UP Crime: Maulana Arrested For Raping And Impregnating 14-Year-Old Neighbour; Parents File Complaint After Birth

Grandest North India Mahashivratri Celebration Sets New Benchmark at Bharat Mandapam

Will Donald Trump Give The Green Light To Strike Iran This Weekend As US Military Build Up Increases In The Region?

SVIS Sets Its Vision for 2050 with 25 Plus Advanced Learning Facilities and a Bold New Identity

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Abhishek Sharma Lose Top Spot in ICC Rankings After Registering Three Consecutive Ducks?

Will Donald Trump Give The Green Light To Strike Iran This Weekend As US Military Build Up Increases In The Region?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will Donald Trump Give The Green Light To Strike Iran This Weekend As US Military Build Up Increases In The Region?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will Donald Trump Give The Green Light To Strike Iran This Weekend As US Military Build Up Increases In The Region?
Will Donald Trump Give The Green Light To Strike Iran This Weekend As US Military Build Up Increases In The Region?
Will Donald Trump Give The Green Light To Strike Iran This Weekend As US Military Build Up Increases In The Region?
Will Donald Trump Give The Green Light To Strike Iran This Weekend As US Military Build Up Increases In The Region?

QUICK LINKS