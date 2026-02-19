Will Donald Trump Give The Green Light To Strike Iran This Weekend As US Military Build Up Increases In The Region?

The United States military is reportedly ready to launch an attack on Iran as early as this weekend, but President Donald Trump has not yet made the final call, several US news outlets have said. The situation is tense and unfolding, with both military and diplomatic efforts running side by side.

According to reports from multiple outlets, American commanders have informed the White House that forces are in place and prepared for possible military action against Iran “as soon as Saturday.” However, Trump has been weighing his options, and advisors remain divided. One source told reporters that “He is spending a lot of time thinking about this.”

The reports say Trump has privately argued both for and against military action, and is polling aides and foreign leaders before deciding whether to give the order. It’s not yet clear if a decision will come before the weekend ends.

Huge US Military Build-up By Trump

The reason the US might be ready to strike so soon is that Washington has sent a huge amount of military hardware to the Middle East. There are now 13 American warships in the region, including the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, nine destroyers, and three littoral combat ships. More vessels are on the way, officials say.

Another aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, is moving from the Atlantic through the Caribbean toward the Middle East, carrying fighters and support aircraft. It’s rare to have two carriers in that region at the same time, however Donald Trump has sent strong signals to Iran.

Flight-tracking data shows a large number of fighter jets that include F-22 Raptors, F-15s, F-16s as well as KC-135 refueling planes and warning aircraft operating in the area.

Why This Is Happening

Trump has repeatedly warned Iran that if it doesn’t agree to a new nuclear deal, the United States could take military action. He tore up the old 2018 deal during his previous term, and the new negotiations haven’t yet produced a replacement for the old one.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said there has been “a little bit of progress,” but the US and Iran are still “very far apart on some issues.” She added that there are “many reasons and arguments that one could make for a strike against Iran,” but that Tehran “would be very wise to make a deal.”

Last year, Trump ordered strikes on Iranian nuclear sites during a conflict that involved Israel, and he has used threats of force before to try to influence Tehran’s choices.

At the moment, the US is ready for a possible strike, but it’s still waiting on Trump’s decision.

