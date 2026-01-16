LIVE TV
Home > World > X Down Across US, UK And India: Widespread Outage Leaves Users Unable To Load Timeline Or Posts; How To Fix Issues

X Down Across US, UK And India: Widespread Outage Leaves Users Unable To Load Timeline Or Posts; How To Fix Issues

X faced a major outage across the US, UK and India, leaving users unable to load timelines or posts; Cloudflare errors reported, fix tips shared.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 16, 2026 21:55:07 IST

X Down Across US, UK And India: Widespread Outage Leaves Users Unable To Load Timeline Or Posts; How To Fix Issues

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, suffered a major global outage on Friday, leaving thousands of users across the United States, the United Kingdom, and India unable to access timelines, view posts, or log in.

According to outage tracking website Downdetector, at least 45,000 users reported problems with X at the time of writing. Many users complained of blank feeds, loading errors, and login failures on both the mobile app and the website. xAI’s chatbot Grok was also reported to be down during the disruption.

The Elon Musk-owned platform has not issued an official statement on the outage so far.

Downdetector Shows Massive Spike in Complaints

Outage data showed a sharp surge in reports across multiple regions:

  • United States: Over 62,000 reports by 10:22 am ET

  • United Kingdom: Nearly 11,000 incidents, with a major spike around 3 pm local time

  • India: More than 3,000 users flagged issues

Downdetector noted that the actual number of affected users could be higher, as reports are submitted voluntarily.

A Forbes report stated that:

  • 56% of users faced issues with the mobile app

  • 33% were unable to access the website

  • 10% reported server connectivity problems

Cloudflare Error Messages Seen During Login

Many users attempting to log into X encountered Cloudflare error messages, suggesting possible server-side or infrastructure issues.

The message read:

“Cloudflare protects this website. But something went wrong trying to reach it… it’s most likely an issue with the web server you were trying to reach.”

Cloudflare is widely used by major platforms to provide security and performance services, and such errors typically point to backend disruptions rather than user-side problems.

Users React as X Timeline Fails to Load

As the outage spread, frustrated users took to Downdetector and other platforms to share their experiences.

One user wrote:

“Is the website going very slow for anyone else or is it just my poor connection?”

Another commented:

“𝕏 is down. It was working until 15 minutes ago. Tried both mobile and web- both have issues.”

Some users also expressed concern about a possible cyberattack, though no such claim has been confirmed.

Second X Outage in Three Days?

Friday’s disruption comes just days after another major outage on January 13, when users in India and the US reported widespread access issues. That incident also saw thousands of complaints on Downdetector, raising questions about platform stability.

How to Fix Issues During X Outage

While the outage appears to be system-wide, users can try the following steps to rule out local issues:

  • Check X’s status via its official support account or outage trackers like Downdetector

  • Refresh the app or log out and log back in

  • Clear cache or switch browsers/devices

  • Toggle between Wi-Fi and mobile data

  • Wait for service restoration, as widespread outages usually require backend fixes

If the issue persists across devices and networks, it is likely due to the ongoing outage.

Is X Working Now?

As of the latest update, X has not confirmed full service restoration. Users are advised to monitor official updates and outage trackers for real-time information.

First published on: Jan 16, 2026 9:55 PM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

elon musk twitter down X down X outage US UK India

X Down Across US, UK And India: Widespread Outage Leaves Users Unable To Load Timeline Or Posts; How To Fix Issues

QUICK LINKS