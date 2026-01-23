LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘Your Time Is Over’: Jim Jordan Clashes With Jack Smith As Trump Faces Criminal Activity Claims

A fiery exchange erupted on Capitol Hill as Jim Jordan confronted special counsel Jack Smith during a hearing on Trump’s alleged criminal activity. Jordan questioned Smith’s credibility, declaring “your time is over,” turning the testimony into a dramatic political showdown.

Jack Smith defended his Trump investigations
Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 23, 2026 04:48:50 IST

In his public testimony before Congress, Jack Smith delivered his defensive explanation for his criminal investigations about Donald Trump. 

Testifying for five hours, Smith asserted that his team possessed “proof beyond a reasonable doubt” regarding the president’s role in the January 6 Capitol riot and the mishandling of classified documents.

Smith claimed that Trump had emerged as the “most culpable” figure in the democratic subversion conspiracy because evidence proved his involvement in the case. He stated that the legal proceedings followed factual evidence, while he insisted that no person should maintain power to escape prosecution.

Overwhelming Evidence

Smith demonstrated the extent of his research results by classifying all collected evidence to prove his case, which would lead to successful verdicts during judicial proceedings. He established a direct connection between Trump’s actions and the January 6 violence by asserting that the president had prevented the insurrection from taking place.

Smith explained that the plot aimed to benefit Trump exclusively through an organized attempt to reverse the election results from 2020.

Smith maintained his team’s professional standards despite Republican claims of political bias and their accusation of using subpoenas for covert surveillance, stating that all leaders would face identical prosecutorial standards under the same factual situation.

Political Retribution

The witness statements demonstrated both the personal and professional dangers that Smith encounters because of his work with the current government administration. Smith believes that President Trump will order his criminal indictment because Pam Bondi has become the new head of the Justice Department.

He described the federal investigations that examine his behavior as intimidation attempts which serve to threaten public officials. Smith refused to be quiet when he declared his intention to continue speaking despite the possibility of disciplinary actions or criminal charges against him.

Trump used social media to declare Smith as “deranged” which indicates that a legal dispute will occur about presidential authority and prosecutorial freedom.

Also Read: Why Is Trump Suing JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon? Alleged ‘Debanking’ Triggers Legal Showdown Nationwide

First published on: Jan 23, 2026 4:48 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
QUICK LINKS