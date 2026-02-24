Canada Shooting: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility As Indian Business Targeted In Calgary Attack

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short iran nuclear deal India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short iran nuclear deal India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short iran nuclear deal India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short iran nuclear deal India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short iran nuclear deal India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short iran nuclear deal India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short iran nuclear deal India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short iran nuclear deal India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG
LIVE TV
Home > ANI > Canada Shooting: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility As Indian Business Targeted In Calgary Attack

Canada Shooting: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility As Indian Business Targeted In Calgary Attack

The development has once again raised concerns over gang-linked violence in Canada. Authorities have not yet confirmed any arrests in connection with the latest shooting and said investigations are ongoing.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang has claimed the responsibility for the attack (Image:X)
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang has claimed the responsibility for the attack (Image:X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 24, 2026 18:20:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Canada Shooting: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility As Indian Business Targeted In Calgary Attack

Calgary Shooting: Notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang carried out a fresh shooting in Canada’s Calgary, claimed a socal media post on Tuesday. The social media post was reportedly made by Tyson Bishnoi and Arzu Bishnoi – both believed to be close associates of the incarcerated gangster.   

“The Lawrence gang takes responsibility for the firing at a shop named ‘Malwa Tires’ (8616, 44 Street SE, Calgary),” the post stated as reported by news agency ANI.  

Authorities have identified the location as Malwa Tires, a commercial establishment in the south-eastern part of the city.

You Might Be Interested In

The message also referred to a viral video allegedly showing a shooting involving Harpreet Brar. The footage has been widely circulated on social media, drawing significant public attention.

Security agencies have begun examining both the social media post and the video to verify their authenticity and determine the credibility of the claims. Officials are assessing whether those named in the post are directly connected to the incident.

The development has once again raised concerns over gang-linked violence in Canada. Authorities have not yet confirmed any arrests in connection with the latest shooting and said investigations are ongoing.

Earlier in the day, Indian High Commissioner to Canada Dinesh Patnaik said that India and Canada have understood that both sides need to engage in sustained dialogue and enhance security cooperation to address concerns related to violent extremism and transnational crimes, emphasising that both countries recognise the need to work together to ensure the safety of their citizens.

Speaking to ANI ahead of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s visit to India and other Indo-Pacific allies, Patnaik said that the recent discussions between the two countries’ National Security Advisors, during NSA Ajit Doval’s visit to Ottawa, marked a significant step forward in strengthening bilateral security ties.

“This was discussed recently when NSA Ajit Doval visited Canada, and he had very extensive discussions with his counterpart, NSA Nathalie Drouin, as well as the Minister for Public Safety, the Indian High Commissioner said.

“…And I think what they have put together is a wonderful action plan to take forward the security cooperation between both sides to address all issues–whether it’s fentanyl smuggling, whether it is transnational organized crime, violent extremism, illegal immigration fraud, cybercrime, or cybersecurity,” he further added.

(With ANI Inputs) 

ALSO READ: ‘Make Me Pregnant, Earn Rs 12 Lakh’: Bihar Police Bust Bizarre ‘Pregnancy Job’ Scam, 5 Arrested

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 6:18 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

‘Shehbaz Sharif Would Have Died…’: Donald Trump Drops Explosive Claim On Pakistan PM, US President Says He Stopped India-Pakistan Nuclear War During Operation Sindoor

‘No Income Tax Anymore? Donald Trump Drops Big Claim On Tariffs Despite Supreme Court Setback- Here’s What POTUS Said During State Of Union Address

Who Is Al Green? US Congressman Thrown Out Of Donald Trump’s State Of Union Speech After Dramatic Protest, ‘Black People Aren’t Apes’

Un-Redacted Epstein Files Leaked On Dark Web Hours Before Donald Trump’s State Of The Union Speech? Viral Claims Spark Buzz, Here’s The Truth

Deadly Washington State Stabbing: 5 Killed, Including 32-Year-Old Male Suspect — What We Know

LATEST NEWS

JSW MG Motor To Launch Chery iCar V23 In India: 501km Range, Dual Battery Options, And Calm Interior—Here Is Everything We Know

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher Above 25,500 as IT Stocks Lead Early Recovery; Global Cues Lift Sentiment, Caution Persists

‘ChiChi Call’ Viral MMS: Here’s What You Need To Know Before Clicking The Link

Who Is Tejasswi Prakash? Karan Kundrra Flaunts Chest Tattoo Of His GF’s Face – WATCH Viral Moment

Stocks To Watch Today: Hexaware, Reliance, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Waaree Energies, Hindalco, Rail Vikas Nigam, Schaeffler India, IRFC in Spotlight on February 25

Pride And Prejudice Teaser OUT: Emma Corrin And Jack Lowden Lead As Lizzy & Darcy — Here’s When And Where To Watch Jane Austen’s OTT Release In India

Virosh Wedding Turns Cinematic? Rashmika–Vijay Dance Sparks Geetha Govindam Nostalgia, Leaving Fans In Awe!

What Will Shape the Stock Market Today? Markets Attempt Recovery After Sharp Fall; Gift Nifty Signals Hope as Investors Turn Cautiously Optimistic

Why Is Tata Sons Delaying N Chandrasekaran’s Third Term? Noel Tata Raises Big Concerns, Sets Key Conditions – Here’s What Happened At Board Meeting

Deadly Washington State Stabbing: 5 Killed, Including 32-Year-Old Male Suspect — What We Know

Canada Shooting: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility As Indian Business Targeted In Calgary Attack

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Canada Shooting: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility As Indian Business Targeted In Calgary Attack

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Canada Shooting: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility As Indian Business Targeted In Calgary Attack
Canada Shooting: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility As Indian Business Targeted In Calgary Attack
Canada Shooting: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility As Indian Business Targeted In Calgary Attack
Canada Shooting: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility As Indian Business Targeted In Calgary Attack

QUICK LINKS