Home > Astrology > Shraadh 2025: Avoid These Mistakes At All Cost

Shraadh is a Hindu ritual to honor ancestors and seek their blessings. Doing it the right way, with devotion and proper guidance, can help reduce negative karma and bring positive energy into your life.

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: September 8, 2025 16:55:48 IST

Shraadh is a sacred Hindu ritual where we honor our ancestors and seek their blessings. But doing it the wrong way can reduce its benefits. Astrology can guide us on what mistakes to avoid so Shraadh gives maximum positive energy and reduces bad karma. 

Common Mistakes During Shraadh

Shraadh works best when done with the right timing, offerings and focus. Here are some mistakes people often make: 

  1. Ignore auspicious dates– Shraadh should be done on Pitra Paksha or other astrologically good days. Doing it on the wrong day may reduce its blessings.
  2. Not being devoted– Just doing the rituals without focus or sincerity is a common mistake. Astrology says being mindful and devoted makes the ceremony more powerful. 
  3. Skipping proper offerings– Food, water, and other traditional items are important. Missing these or doing them incorrectly can lessen the spiritual effect. Certain offerings are also better on specific days according to astrology.
  4. Not following the ritual order– Shraadh has steps like chanting mantras, offering food and praying. Skipping or doing them in the wrong order can reduce the positive energy.
  5. Doing shraadh without guidance– It’s better to get help from elders or priests. Doing it alone without knowing the right steps can lead to mistakes in mantras or offerings.
  6. Focusing only on material things– Shraadh is more about connecting spiritually with ancestors than just giving food. Only focusing on material things can reduce its effect on karma.

Conclusion

Avoiding these common mistakes and following astrology-based tips can make Shraadh more powerful. Being deboted, performing rituals in the right order, offering the right items, and doing it on the correct days brings peace, ancestral blessings and reduces negative karma. 

Disclaime

This article is for informational and spiritual purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice. Please consult a priest, astrologer, or trusted source before performing any rituals.r

