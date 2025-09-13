Sharad Purnima 2025: Night Of Wealth and Blessings- Zodiac Signs That Will Benefit Or Struggle

Sharad Purnima, celebrated on 6 October 2025, is a powerful full moon night symbolizing prosperity, health, and spiritual growth. It is believed that on this night, the moon’s energy is at its peak, bringing divine blessings and positive vibrations. Devotees perform rituals, observe fasting, and offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi. Astrologically, this night has significant impact on zodiac signs, with some experience in gains and others needing to stay cautious.

Date and Timings

Sharad Purnima 2025 will be celebrated on Monday, 6 October 2025.

The Purnima Tithi Begins at about 12:23 PM on 6 October and ends at around 9:16 AM on 7 October.

Moonrise is expected in the evening hours (some sources say- 5:33 PM IST in many places) but the exact moonrise depends on one’s location.

Significance of Sharad Purnima

Sharad Purnima ( also called Kojagari Purnima, Raad Purnima, Kaumudi Purnima) falls in the Hindu lunar month of Ashwin, marking the end of the monsoon and the arrival of the harvest and autumn season (Sharad Ritu). It is believed to be the only moon night in the year when the moon radiates all 16 kalas (qualities)- making it especially sacred.

Religious story associated:

• Godess Lakshmi is believed to roam the earth, asking “Kojagari” (who is awake), and bestows blessings on those who stay awake..

• In the Brij region, it is called Raas Purnima because of Lord Krishna’s Maha Raas Leela with Gopis.

Puja and Rituals

1. Fasting/Vart:- Some fast the whole day with fruits or light intake; others observe a stricter fast especially unmarried on newly married women.

2. Kheer under moonlight:- Preparing rice kheer and leaving it exposed to moonlight overnight. It is believed the moonlight gives it healing and nourishing qualities. The next morning it is offered as Prasad.

3. Lakshmi puja:- Homes are cleaned, lamps lit, offerings made to Goddess Lakshmi. Devotees stay awake, Singh devotional songs, engage in night jagran.

4. Moon gazing/ Chandra Puja:- worship of Chandra Deva, meditating under moonlight for cooling, emotional calming, spiritual renewal.

5. Charity and helping the needy:- Giving food, clothing or other head to the poor is considered auspicious on this day.

Astrological/ Zodiac Effects:- Who Benefits and Who Should Be Cautious

While traditional sources do not always specify exact Zodiac affects for every Sharad Purnima, there are astrological beliefs about how strong the moonlight position is, and associated energy may affect different signs. Sources suggest that Sharad Purnima is a potent day to strengthen the moon in your birth chart and mitigate its malefic influences.

Signs likely to benefit : Those with Moon, Ascendant, or strong benefic planets in signs that are favored by the Moon (like Cancer, Taurus, Pisces) may feel more emotional peace, better health, inner calm, improved intuition, and possibly gains in wealth or prosperity through rituals.

Signs to be cautious: Signs where Moon is afflicted (weak, in adverse house or with malefic conjunctions) might feel emotional sensitivity, mood swings, or digestive or sleep disturbances due to the charged moonlight and nighttime vigil. Avoid overindulgence or staying awake without rest.

For those who wish personalized insight, it is said that performing remedies like Chandra Shanti Puja, offering white foods, reciting moon mantras (like “Om Chandraya Namaha”) or donating items related to the Moon (white items, rice, etc.) help.

Conclusion

Sharad Purnima 2025 on 6 October is a spiritually rich full-moon night that blends nature, mythology, harvest, moon energy, and devotional rituals. Its observances are intended to bring health, prosperity, emotional balance, and spiritual upliftment. While many will experience benefits, effects depend on individual horoscope (especially the Moon), so one should observe rituals mindfully. Overall, it is a night for devotion, gratitude, healing, and renewal.