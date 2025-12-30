LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan drone attack bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan drone attack bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan drone attack bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan drone attack
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan drone attack bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan drone attack bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan drone attack bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan drone attack
LIVE TV
Home > Bigg boss > BB19’s Malti Chahar And Amaal Mallik Dating? Actress Breaks Silence On Rumours, Says, ‘Let’s Clear This Once And For All’

BB19’s Malti Chahar And Amaal Mallik Dating? Actress Breaks Silence On Rumours, Says, ‘Let’s Clear This Once And For All’

Bigg Boss 19 fame Malti Chahar has denied dating singer Amaal Mallik, saying they met only once and were never in a relationship. Calling the rumours misleading, she urged people to stop associating her name with the composer.

Malti Chahar has denied dating singer Amaal Mallik. (Photo: X)
Malti Chahar has denied dating singer Amaal Mallik. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 30, 2025 17:54:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BB19’s Malti Chahar And Amaal Mallik Dating? Actress Breaks Silence On Rumours, Says, ‘Let’s Clear This Once And For All’

Bigg Boss 19 fame Malti Chahar has finally addressed persistent rumours linking her romantically with singer-composer Amaal Mallik. The actress-director has categorically denied any relationship, stating that there was “no dating, no relationship, and no ‘ship’” between them.

You Might Be Interested In

‘We Met Only Once’: Malti Clarifies Her Equation With Amaal

Taking to X, after her eviction from the Bigg Boss house, Malti clarified that she and Amaal had met only once before the show.
 “He asked for my number, and we met only once. We talked and shared some personal information. After that, we were in touch over phone calls. That’s it! There was nothing else between us,” she wrote.

‘Bahar Ki Baat Nahi Karenge’ Comment Explained

Addressing a moment from the show that sparked speculation, Malti explained that her statement “bahar ki baat nahi karenge” was misunderstood.
 “I meant that I would not share his personal information,” she clarified, adding that it had nothing to do with hiding a romantic connection.

You Might Be Interested In

Malti Calls Out ‘Disrespectful Narrative’ on the Show

Malti also expressed disappointment over remarks allegedly made by Amaal Mallik inside the Bigg Boss house. She said she became aware of them only after her eviction.
 “It was disrespectful of Amaal to create a narrative suggesting I was trying to impress him and to make derogatory remarks about me,” she wrote.

Mental Health Mention and Regret

The BB19 contestant acknowledged that Amaal had spoken about his mental health issues during the show and earlier interactions.
 “I was empathetic and tried to help in the moment so he wouldn’t have more regrets later. Now, I’m the one regretting it,” Malti stated, urging people to stop associating her name with the singer.

What Sparked the Dating Speculation?

During Bigg Boss 19, Malti had contradicted Amaal’s claim that they met only for five minutes, revealing that the meeting lasted longer and that he had sung four songs. This led fans to speculate that she might be the ‘girlfriend’ Amaal often mentioned in the house claims she has now firmly denied.

In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Malti had reiterated that there was no romantic involvement.
 “We met only three months before the show. How could I become his girlfriend in that time? First, we get to know a person, then we date. It was just the phase of knowing each other,” she said.

Ending her statement on a firm note, Malti wrote, “Spare me now. Please don’t associate my name with his. Thanks,” making it clear that she wants the rumours to end once and for all.

ALSO READ: After AP Dhillon Kissing Row, Orry Releases ‘The Truth’ Video In Support Of Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya, Says ‘What The Media Won’t Show…’

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 5:54 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Amaal MallikBigg Boss 19home-hero-pos-12Malti ChaharMalti Chahar dating rumours

RELATED News

Bigg Boss Champions Unveiled: From Season 1’s Surprise Winner To Season 19’s Dramatic Crown, Who Took The Trophy?

Bigg Boss 19’s Malti Chahar Recalls Constant Fights Between Her Parents: ‘Mum Would Hit Me, I Was Forced To Keep…’

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Amaal Mallik Finally Breaks Silence On Mystery Girl, Hints At Truth: ‘Show ki Wajah…’

‘Salman Khan Roasted Me Constantly’: Tanya Mittal Hits Back at Bigg Boss Host, Reveals Condom Factory, Plush Home and Businesses

‘Yeh Konsa Dhanda..’ Elvish Yadav vs Munawar Faruqui: Why a Cold War is Brewing Between Two Ex Bigg Boss Contestants

LATEST NEWS

‘How Will You Stop Us Now?’: 32-Year-Old Woman Beats Father-In-Law To Death In Front Of Grandchildren Amid Property Row

BB19’s Malti Chahar And Amaal Mallik Dating? Actress Breaks Silence On Rumours, Says, ‘Let’s Clear This Once And For All’

RCB, DC Suffer Massive Blows As Star Australian Players Pull Out From WPL Due To Personal Reasons, All You Need To Know

Poco M8 Series Leaks: Poco M8 And M8 Pro All Set To Debut In India, Specs, Features And Price Leaks, Know Everything Here

Lights, Camera, Exit: Hollywood Stars Look Beyond The US, Why Politics Is Driving Celebrities To Seek New Citizenship

Pakistan Pacer Shaheen Afridi To Miss Big Bash League Remainder; Know All The Details

‘Suffered Vomiting And Diarrhoea’: 32 People Fall Ill Due To Suspected Water Contamination In Indore

Who Was Bajendra Biswas? Hindu Worker Shot Dead At Garment Factory, Third Killing In Two Weeks As Unrest Intensifies In Bangladesh

After AP Dhillon Kissing Row, Orry Releases ‘The Truth’ Video In Support Of Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya, Says ‘What The Media Won’t Show…’

Concept Medical Group Hosts CII Southern Gujarat Delegation at Envision Scientific for Study Mission on Manufacturing Innovation Excellence

BB19’s Malti Chahar And Amaal Mallik Dating? Actress Breaks Silence On Rumours, Says, ‘Let’s Clear This Once And For All’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BB19’s Malti Chahar And Amaal Mallik Dating? Actress Breaks Silence On Rumours, Says, ‘Let’s Clear This Once And For All’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BB19’s Malti Chahar And Amaal Mallik Dating? Actress Breaks Silence On Rumours, Says, ‘Let’s Clear This Once And For All’
BB19’s Malti Chahar And Amaal Mallik Dating? Actress Breaks Silence On Rumours, Says, ‘Let’s Clear This Once And For All’
BB19’s Malti Chahar And Amaal Mallik Dating? Actress Breaks Silence On Rumours, Says, ‘Let’s Clear This Once And For All’
BB19’s Malti Chahar And Amaal Mallik Dating? Actress Breaks Silence On Rumours, Says, ‘Let’s Clear This Once And For All’

QUICK LINKS