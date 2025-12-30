BB19’s Malti Chahar And Amaal Mallik Dating? Actress Breaks Silence On Rumours, Says, ‘Let’s Clear This Once And For All’

Bigg Boss 19 fame Malti Chahar has finally addressed persistent rumours linking her romantically with singer-composer Amaal Mallik. The actress-director has categorically denied any relationship, stating that there was “no dating, no relationship, and no ‘ship’” between them.

‘We Met Only Once’: Malti Clarifies Her Equation With Amaal

Taking to X, after her eviction from the Bigg Boss house, Malti clarified that she and Amaal had met only once before the show.

“He asked for my number, and we met only once. We talked and shared some personal information. After that, we were in touch over phone calls. That’s it! There was nothing else between us,” she wrote.

‘Bahar Ki Baat Nahi Karenge’ Comment Explained

Addressing a moment from the show that sparked speculation, Malti explained that her statement “bahar ki baat nahi karenge” was misunderstood.

“I meant that I would not share his personal information,” she clarified, adding that it had nothing to do with hiding a romantic connection.

Malti Calls Out ‘Disrespectful Narrative’ on the Show

Malti also expressed disappointment over remarks allegedly made by Amaal Mallik inside the Bigg Boss house. She said she became aware of them only after her eviction.

“It was disrespectful of Amaal to create a narrative suggesting I was trying to impress him and to make derogatory remarks about me,” she wrote.

Mental Health Mention and Regret

The BB19 contestant acknowledged that Amaal had spoken about his mental health issues during the show and earlier interactions.

“I was empathetic and tried to help in the moment so he wouldn’t have more regrets later. Now, I’m the one regretting it,” Malti stated, urging people to stop associating her name with the singer.

What Sparked the Dating Speculation?

During Bigg Boss 19, Malti had contradicted Amaal’s claim that they met only for five minutes, revealing that the meeting lasted longer and that he had sung four songs. This led fans to speculate that she might be the ‘girlfriend’ Amaal often mentioned in the house claims she has now firmly denied.

In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Malti had reiterated that there was no romantic involvement.

“We met only three months before the show. How could I become his girlfriend in that time? First, we get to know a person, then we date. It was just the phase of knowing each other,” she said.

Ending her statement on a firm note, Malti wrote, “Spare me now. Please don’t associate my name with his. Thanks,” making it clear that she wants the rumours to end once and for all.

