LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > After AP Dhillon Kissing Row, Orry Releases ‘The Truth’ Video In Support Of Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya, Says ‘What The Media Won’t Show…’

After AP Dhillon Kissing Row, Orry Releases ‘The Truth’ Video In Support Of Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya, Says ‘What The Media Won’t Show…’

After AP Dhillon-Tara Sutaria kissing row, Orry releases “The Truth” video supporting Tara & Veer Pahariya, saying media misrepresents women. Fans praise his stance and share warmth from Tara’s recent Instagram moments.

Orry breaks the silence! Supporting Tara Sutaria & Veer Pahariya after the AP Dhillon moment. (Screengrab: IG/Orry)
Orry breaks the silence! Supporting Tara Sutaria & Veer Pahariya after the AP Dhillon moment. (Screengrab: IG/Orry)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 30, 2025 16:44:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

After AP Dhillon Kissing Row, Orry Releases ‘The Truth’ Video In Support Of Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya, Says ‘What The Media Won’t Show…’

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria found herself at the center of social media chatter after a brief on-stage interaction with singer AP Dhillon went viral. 

You Might Be Interested In

Amid growing debates, her close friend and social media personality Orry stepped in, releasing a video titled “The Truth: What the Media Won’t Show”, defending Tara and Veer Pahariya.

Orry Supports Tara and Veer: “What the Media Won’t Show”

In the recently released video, Orry expressed support for Tara Sutaria and her boyfriend, Veer Pahariya. He highlighted how social media and mainstream media often misinterpret innocent interactions, blaming women for situations they are not responsible for.

You Might Be Interested In
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)



Netizens quickly reacted to Orry’s supportive stance. One user commented, “Exactly, they love to blame the woman without knowing the full story”, while another said, “We love a supportive king”. Some fans jokingly remarked that Orry seems to be working in Tara and Veer’s PR team, showing the widespread admiration for his defense.

Tara Sutaria Shares Warm Moments with Veer Pahariya and Orry

Tara recently shared photos from a relaxed evening with Veer Pahariya and Orry on her Instagram. The snapshots, originally posted by Orry, captured candid moments of the trio smiling, enjoying each other’s company, and radiating positive energy.

In the selfies, Orry is seen alongside Veer, while another frame shows him posing with Tara, capturing the warmth and camaraderie between them. Tara captioned the post with heartfelt messages, calling them her “hearts” accompanied by red heart emojis, emphasizing her affection for both friends.

Public Curiosity Around Tara and Veer’s Relationship

Fans have been buzzing about Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya’s rumored relationship for months. Social media interactions, affectionate comments, shared vacations, and joint appearances have fueled dating speculations. Veer, who debuted in Bollywood this year with the aerial action drama Sky Force, has often been spotted alongside Tara at public events, making their connection a hot topic among fans.

AP Dhillon Concert Sparks Viral Moment

The recent AP Dhillon concert at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre added fuel to the speculation. Tara performed alongside Dhillon for their hit track Thodi Si Daaru. During the show, a warm hug and a brief cheek kiss between the two artists were caught on camera, quickly going viral.

Fans also noticed Veer Pahariya in the audience reacting to the interaction, sparking further debate on social media about the rumored couple’s dynamic.

Tara Sutaria’s Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Tara was last seen in the thriller Apurva and is gearing up for Yash’s highly anticipated film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, slated for a March 2026 release. The project features a star-studded ensemble and marks her return to cinema after a series of music videos and other ventures.

ALSO READ: Actor Mohanlal’s Mother Santhakumari Dies At 90

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 4:44 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: AP Dhillon kissing roworrytara sutariaveer pahariya

RELATED News

Danish Alfaaz Unleashes the Ultimate Party Banger of the Season – ‘Dirham’

Why China Is Rattled With Salman Khan’s ‘Battle Of Galwan’ Ahead Of Mega Release

Will Rekha Ever Move On? Veteran Actress Steals Spotlight Kissing Amitabh Bachchan’s Grandson Agastya Nanda On ‘Ikkis’ Poster, Viral Video!

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 25: Ranveer Singh’s Film Crosses Rs 1078 Crore, Beats Pathaan, Kalki 2898 AD Worldwide Record

Ikkis First Review: Dharmendra’s Last Film Turns Deeply Emotional As Agastya Nanda Truly Shines, Leaving Fans Curious

LATEST NEWS

Who Was Bajendra Biswas? Hindu Worker Shot Dead At Garment Factory, Third Killing In Two Weeks As Unrest Intensifies In Bangladesh

After AP Dhillon Kissing Row, Orry Releases ‘The Truth’ Video In Support Of Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya, Says ‘What The Media Won’t Show…’

Concept Medical Group Hosts CII Southern Gujarat Delegation at Envision Scientific for Study Mission on Manufacturing Innovation Excellence

Viral Video: Hostel Warden Thrashes Girl Student With Stick, Says ‘You Put My Job At Risk’ After She Misses Exam

Ashton Turner Left Stranded At 99*, Misses Out On A Well-Deserved Ton As Perth Scorchers Post 202/8 Against Sydney Thunder In BBL | WATCH

England Include Jofra Archer In T20 World Cup 2026 Provisional Squad Despite Injury; Harry Brook To Lead The Side

CBSE Board Exam 2026: Revised Date Sheet For Class 10 And 12 Released- Check The Updated Schedule Here

Is Artificial Intelligence Really Killing Jobs; Or Creating Millions In India? Here Is What Government Say

‘It Is Your Government That Does Not Provide Land For ..’ Amit Shah Takes A Sharp Jibe At Mamata Banerjee, Targets Her Nephew In Fiery Attack

Biggest IPOs From 2025: ₹1.75 Lakh Crore Raised, 100+ Listings, Bigger Bets And Surprising Winners In India’s Landmark IPO Year; LG IPO, Groww IPO, Meesho IPO At The Top

After AP Dhillon Kissing Row, Orry Releases ‘The Truth’ Video In Support Of Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya, Says ‘What The Media Won’t Show…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

After AP Dhillon Kissing Row, Orry Releases ‘The Truth’ Video In Support Of Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya, Says ‘What The Media Won’t Show…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

After AP Dhillon Kissing Row, Orry Releases ‘The Truth’ Video In Support Of Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya, Says ‘What The Media Won’t Show…’
After AP Dhillon Kissing Row, Orry Releases ‘The Truth’ Video In Support Of Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya, Says ‘What The Media Won’t Show…’
After AP Dhillon Kissing Row, Orry Releases ‘The Truth’ Video In Support Of Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya, Says ‘What The Media Won’t Show…’
After AP Dhillon Kissing Row, Orry Releases ‘The Truth’ Video In Support Of Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya, Says ‘What The Media Won’t Show…’

QUICK LINKS