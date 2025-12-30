After AP Dhillon Kissing Row, Orry Releases ‘The Truth’ Video In Support Of Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya, Says ‘What The Media Won’t Show…’

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria found herself at the center of social media chatter after a brief on-stage interaction with singer AP Dhillon went viral.

Amid growing debates, her close friend and social media personality Orry stepped in, releasing a video titled “The Truth: What the Media Won’t Show”, defending Tara and Veer Pahariya.

Orry Supports Tara and Veer: “What the Media Won’t Show”

In the recently released video, Orry expressed support for Tara Sutaria and her boyfriend, Veer Pahariya. He highlighted how social media and mainstream media often misinterpret innocent interactions, blaming women for situations they are not responsible for.







Netizens quickly reacted to Orry’s supportive stance. One user commented, “Exactly, they love to blame the woman without knowing the full story”, while another said, “We love a supportive king”. Some fans jokingly remarked that Orry seems to be working in Tara and Veer’s PR team, showing the widespread admiration for his defense.

Tara Sutaria Shares Warm Moments with Veer Pahariya and Orry

Tara recently shared photos from a relaxed evening with Veer Pahariya and Orry on her Instagram. The snapshots, originally posted by Orry, captured candid moments of the trio smiling, enjoying each other’s company, and radiating positive energy.

In the selfies, Orry is seen alongside Veer, while another frame shows him posing with Tara, capturing the warmth and camaraderie between them. Tara captioned the post with heartfelt messages, calling them her “hearts” accompanied by red heart emojis, emphasizing her affection for both friends.

Public Curiosity Around Tara and Veer’s Relationship

Fans have been buzzing about Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya’s rumored relationship for months. Social media interactions, affectionate comments, shared vacations, and joint appearances have fueled dating speculations. Veer, who debuted in Bollywood this year with the aerial action drama Sky Force, has often been spotted alongside Tara at public events, making their connection a hot topic among fans.

AP Dhillon Concert Sparks Viral Moment

The recent AP Dhillon concert at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre added fuel to the speculation. Tara performed alongside Dhillon for their hit track Thodi Si Daaru. During the show, a warm hug and a brief cheek kiss between the two artists were caught on camera, quickly going viral.

Fans also noticed Veer Pahariya in the audience reacting to the interaction, sparking further debate on social media about the rumored couple’s dynamic.

Tara Sutaria’s Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Tara was last seen in the thriller Apurva and is gearing up for Yash’s highly anticipated film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, slated for a March 2026 release. The project features a star-studded ensemble and marks her return to cinema after a series of music videos and other ventures.

