Home > Bigg boss > 'He Was Very Old, Tried To Kiss Me': Bigg Boss 19 Fame Malti Chahar Recalls Disturbing Casting Couch Experience With A Director, Says She Knew His Entire Family

'He Was Very Old, Tried To Kiss Me': Bigg Boss 19 Fame Malti Chahar Recalls Disturbing Casting Couch Experience With A Director, Says She Knew His Entire Family

Bigg Boss 19 fame Malti Chahar revealed a shocking casting couch experience, saying a senior director tried to kiss her despite knowing his family. She stressed women must set boundaries and shared how she confidently handled such situations.

Malti Chahar revealed a shocking casting couch experience. (Photo: X/@ChaharMalti)
Malti Chahar revealed a shocking casting couch experience. (Photo: X/@ChaharMalti)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 18, 2025 19:39:57 IST

‘He Was Very Old, Tried To Kiss Me’: Bigg Boss 19 Fame Malti Chahar Recalls Disturbing Casting Couch Experience With A Director, Says She Knew His Entire Family

Bigg Boss 19 fame Malti Chahar has revealed a disturbing casting couch experience she faced early in her acting career. The actress-filmmaker, who is also Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar’s sister, shared that a senior South film director once tried to forcibly kiss her. Malti described the incident as shocking, especially because she knew the director’s entire family.

Malti Chahar Speaks on Early Industry Struggles

In a candid interview with Siddharth Kannan, Malti spoke about the challenges she faced while entering the entertainment industry. She recounted how a prominent South producer indirectly asked her to visit his hotel room during a project narration. She said:

“A casting director has never hit on me. But, a director once tried to hit on me, that was a really long time back, I was new to the industry… The director asked me to meet the producer and gave me his room number. So, I didn’t go.”

She explained that although the director tried to pressure her by hinting how “things work in the industry,” she refused to comply and never met him again.

Shocking Attempted Kiss by Senior Director

Malti further revealed another harrowing experience where a senior director tried to kiss her on the lips during a side hug. She said:

“While leaving, I was giving a side hug, but in return, he tried to kiss me on the lips. That was ill-mannered. I gave it back to him at that time. He was a very old person. I didn’t understand what had just happened… I knew his entire family. He didn’t even think that I would tell them. I was angry and I told him, then I just walked off.”

She emphasised how the incident taught her to never put anyone on a pedestal, no matter their age or status in the industry.

Malti on Setting Boundaries in the Industry

Malti Chahar also spoke about handling uncomfortable situations and the importance of asserting boundaries. She noted that women have the power to control their responses to harassment:

“No one did anything so bad that I would be very very shocked because it was in my hands. If any useless things are happening in this industry, it’s because of women only… If you are a strong personality, you shouldn’t submit to them. I had that strong background because of my father; I had backup.”

Back in the Limelight With IPL 2026

After staying away from the spotlight post-Bigg Boss 19, Malti has returned to social media to cheer for her favourite team, Chennai Super Kings, following the IPL 2026 Mini Auction. She shared throwback photos from her cousin Rahul Chahar’s haldi ceremony, celebrating his entry into CSK, alongside her brother Deepak Chahar, who is already part of the team.

Bigg Boss 19 saw Malti Chahar as one of the top six contestants, while Gaurav Khanna lifted the trophy for the season. Now, she is making headlines again not just for her reality show fame but for bravely speaking out about harassment in the film industry.

First published on: Dec 18, 2025 7:39 PM IST
‘He Was Very Old, Tried To Kiss Me’: Bigg Boss 19 Fame Malti Chahar Recalls Disturbing Casting Couch Experience With A Director, Says She Knew His Entire Family

QUICK LINKS