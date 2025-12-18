Security Gaps And Poor Management Exposed: Who Is Responsible When A Celebrity Gets Mobbed? A Look At Nidhhi Agerwal’s Case

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal was mobbed during a fan gathering for her movie ‘The Raja Saab’ starring Prabhas in the lead. The incident occurred at the Lulu Mall in Hyderabad.

Nidhhi Agerwal gets mobbed in Hyderabad

A video of the incident is going viral on social media, where Niddhi can be seen very uneasy when a few fans sought to get close to her. At the Lulu Mall in Hyderabad, Nidhhi Agerwal and Prabhas were present to launch their song Sahana and Sahana in fron of their hundreds of fans.

The situation, however, got tricky when the personal space of actress Niddhi was violated.





Some fans are also seen in the video attempting to gain access to Nidhhi Agerwal to take pictures and have a meeting with her. But she was wedged in the middle of a huge crowd on all sides who were troublesome to access her car.

According to India Today, the police officials confirmed that the event managers did not seek any permission to hold the gathering. They also reported that there were no formal security measures put in place to control the high number of people.

Nidhhi is also seen in the video struggling to make her way to her car when a crowd surrounds her and mob her. Though she has personal security, the scene seems disorderly, as the actor is pushed in the middle of the pushing people.

She is about to enter the vehicle but she struggles a lot before she does so. But, she appears to be being physically shaken and upset by the experience.

Security Lapses: Who takes the blame when a celebrity is mobbed?

When a star is mobbed in the street, their mob is usually blamed on frenzied fans or an inevitable consequence of celebrities. As a matter of fact, these cases tend to indicate critical security breaches by various stakeholders.

Event organisers and the local police are all to blame, and any lapse at any point may transform a harmless turn out to a life-threatening experience.

The major role of managing the crowd is in the hands of event organisers. It can be a movie promotion, the opening of a store, a visit to a religious venue, or a wedding event, the organisers should evaluate the number of people, manage entrance points, hire trained security personnel, and develop safe movement corridors.

Poor barricading, over-inviting and absence of rehearsed security plans has been seen to be the major errors that directly lead to mob situations.

Local Police and Law Enforcement

Local police and law enforcement are very essential, particularly where large numbers of people are expected. Their work does not end at presence but also incorporates control of the crowd, implementation of barricades in addition to intervening when limits are exceeded.

Slow reaction, staff shortage or making the appearance of celebrities something that does not need to be done in an organised way usually brings out the mob leading to harassing of the celebrity especially the female celebrity or causing them bodily injuries.

What is PR’s role when it comes to celebrity management?

It is also the responsibility of PR teams and personnel management. Although visibility is relevant in promotions, the lack of a scheduled walk-through or a close fan interaction contributes to buzzing on social media at the expense of safety.

The PR practitioners would have to strike a balance between publicity and risk evaluation so that viral moments would not be taken over by security guidance.

The management and the owners of the venues are also involved. The malls, airports, temples and auditoriums should be able to have controlled access, emergency exit and liaise with security agencies. Crowd surges are usually aggravated by poor planning of infrastructure and untrained personnel.

Finally, when a celebrity gets mobbed, it is not the lack of planning, coordination, and accountability but rather a failure. Safety can only be ensured by making sure that all the stakeholders focus on security rather than spectacle.

ALSO READ: ‘Brainwashed, Peer Pressure’: Javed Akhtar Takes Bold Stand Against Burqa, Asks Why Should Women Be Ashamed Of Their Face