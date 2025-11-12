LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Exit Polls Today: How to Check Axis My India, Today's Chanakya, and CVoter Predictions Live

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Exit Polls Today: How to Check Axis My India, Today's Chanakya, and CVoter Predictions Live

Bihar Exit Poll Results 2025 were released after voting ended on November 11, and will start soon across TV, web, and YouTube platforms.

Bihar Election 2025
Bihar Election 2025

Published By: Shubhi
Published: November 12, 2025 13:33:40 IST

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Exit Polls Today: How to Check Axis My India, Today’s Chanakya, and CVoter Predictions Live

The Bihar Exit Poll Results 2025 will be shared promptly after the voting ends on Tuesday, November 11, and it has already started after 6:30 PM. You will have the opportunity to witness through the official portals of the national news TV channels, besides other sources like YouTube channels, and directly on the websites of the biggest polling agencies, such as Axis My India, Today’s Chanakya, CVoter, and Jan Ki Baat, the exit poll forecasts.

 

Where to Check the Bihar Exit Poll Result

  • TV Channels: You will be able to get live projections and discussions from NewsX to India News. The major networks’ Air results from different pollsters, which include Axis My India, CVoter, Today’s Chanakya, Jan Ki Baat, and IPSOS. 

  • Websites: You are required to keep track of real-time updates on newsx.com and the official accounts of polling agencies. 

  • YouTube/Social Media: The top agencies and news channels, like ANI, etc, will also broadcast results and panel discussions on their YouTube and social media platforms. 

Also Read – Bihar Exit Poll Results 2025 Live Updates

When to Check the Bihar Exit Poll Result

The exit poll starts after the voting is completed of all the phases. As voting will end at 6 PM, after the conclusion of all voting. The projections usually begin to show up within a few minutes after the polls are closed. 

 

You may visit to platforms after the mentioned timings to get the latest projections on the Bihar 2025 results.

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 1:33 PM IST
